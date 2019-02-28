Legendary rock band KISS presents its final tour this season.
The group, which has been in existence for 45 years, brings its concert to Chicago this weekend. KISS will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 2 at United Center.
Known for spectacular stage antics, pyrotechnics and other theatrics in addition to catchy tunes, the band, which is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has declared that this will be its official last tour.
Expect songs such as "Shout It Out Loud," "I Was Made For Lovin' You," "Rock and Roll All Nite," "Beth," "Calling Dr. Love" and more at this monumental show.
In a statement from KISS, band members said "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in .... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."
For more information on the show and for tickets, visit ticketmastercom and livenation.com.
Fleetwood Mac to perform in Chicago
The Mac is coming back to Chicago. Fleetwood Mac will perform March 1 at Chicago's United Center.
The group last brought their concert to the Windy City in October of 2018.
Fleetwood Mac brought a powerhouse show to audiences last year and did stellar versions of hits such as "The Chain," "Dreams" "Second Hand News," "Rhiannon," "World Turning," "Landside," "You Make Loving Fun," "Gold Dust Woman" and others.
To learn more about Fleetwood Mac's current tour, visit fleetwoodmac.com and livenation.com.