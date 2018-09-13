Classical music entity Music of the Baroque presented a preview of its 48th season Wednesday at Chicago's Millennium Park.
The group presented the free program "Baroque in the Park" in the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St. Included on the program was Mozart's "'Requiem," Bach's "Christmas Oratorio," and Vivaldi's "Four Seasons."
Handel's "Water Music" and "Music for the Royal Fireworks" also was on the roster.
Music of the Baroque focuses on the performance of music from the 18th Century. Its music director is Jane Glover with Declan McGovern in the role of executive director.
The group will open its official 2018-2019 season Sept. 15 at the Harris Theater in Chicago and Sept. 16 at the North Shore Center in Skokie. For more information about Music of the Baroque, visit baroque.org.
Classical Prince
Live Nation Urban and TCG Entertainment will present "4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince" on Sept. 30 at The Chicago Theatre. Featured on the program will be The Chicago Philharmonic.
This show is the only official Estate approved symphonic Prince celebration. The concert will star many of Prince's biggest hits as well as other lesser known tracks.
"4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince" was curated by Questlove, who is a Prince fan. The tour will be presented in Europe and the U.S.
Tickets are currently on sale. For more information and tickets, visit LiveNation.com or the venue box office. The Chicago Theatre is located at 175 N. State St., Chicago.