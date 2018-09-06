Live Nation Urban and TCG Entertainment will present "4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince" on Sept. 30 at The Chicago Theatre. Featured on the program will be The Chicago Philharmonic.
This show is the only official Estate approved symphonic Prince celebration. The concert will star many of Prince's biggest hits as well as other lesser known tracks.
"4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince" was curated by Questlove, who is a Prince fan. The tour will be presented in Europe and the U.S.
Tickets are currently on sale. For more information and tickets, visit LiveNation.com or the venue box office. The Chicago Theatre is located at 175 N. State St., Chicago.
'Heartbreak Hotel' continues to Sept. 9
The musical "Heartbreak Hotel" is scheduled to run through Sept. 9 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. It stars Eddie Clendening, the singer/actor who originated the Elvis role in the "Heartbreak Hotel" production at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.
Clendening also originated the role of Elvis in the Broadway production of "Million Dollar Quartet," and also played Elvis in the Chicago production of "Million Dollar Quartet," which was a hit at The Apollo Theatre.
The story of "Heartbreak Hotel" revolves around Elvis' early years and his work with Sam Phillips, founder of Sun Records.
In "Heartbreak Hotel," audiences will find Elvis' music as well as tunes from the King's other influences. For more information on the show, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
Sinatra exhibit to be displayed
"Sinatra: My Kind of Town" will be displayed beginning Sept. 7 at Hilton/Asmus Contemporary, 716 N. Wells St., Chicago. The collection features photographs in the Frank Sinatra Enterprises Collection.
The display was archived by Amanda Erlinger, who is Sinatra's granddaughter.
Viewers of the collection will see photographs taken of Sinatra through the years as well as self-portraits taken by Sinatra.