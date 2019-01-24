Gary's most famous son will be the subject of a new musical set to open in Chicago in the fall.
The musical "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough," inspired by the life of music icon Michael Jackson, will take the stage of the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago beginning Oct. 29.
The production is presented by Broadway in Chicago, The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage. Performances are expected to run through Dec. 1.
Lynn Nottage will write the book while Tony Award winning English choreographer Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs the musical. Chicago theater fans will recognize Wheeldon's name as the choreographer of The Joffrey Ballet's new Chicago-themed "The Nutcracker."
Jackson's biggest hits will populate the score of the show, which will surely have people wanting to dance in the aisles and moon walk on the stage.
"Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" is scheduled to open on Broadway in 2020.
The James M. Nederlander Theatre (previously The Oriental Theatre) is located at 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are available for groups of 10 or more with individual tickets going on sale at a later date. For group tickets, call 312-977-1710 or email GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.