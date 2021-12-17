Dave Koz brings holiday spirit to Hammond

Audience members who attended the Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Show recently at The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino got a joyous start to the festive season.

Saxophonist Koz and his jazz musician friends trumpeter Rick Braun, saxophonist Richard Elliot, guitarist Jonathan Butler and vocalist Rebecca Jade offered a 90 minute show filled with exuberant performances.

A selection of popular Christmas carols and other holiday favorites were on the playlist during the show.

Among tunes performed early in the show were "God Rest You Merry Gentlemen," "Deck the Halls" and "Winter Wonderland."

Koz, who always gives an energetic show, said he was happy to be back in Hammond entertaining guests with his holiday production that's been a tradition for two decades plus.

All the musicians who performed on the show roster each took the lead on certain songs and then occasionally all the artists would perform together.

Koz' show moves along quickly and there were never any lulls in the program.