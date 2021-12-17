Dave Koz brings holiday spirit to Hammond

Audience members who attended the Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Show recently at The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino got a joyous start to the festive season.
Saxophonist Koz and his jazz musician friends trumpeter Rick Braun, saxophonist Richard Elliot, guitarist Jonathan Butler and vocalist Rebecca Jade offered a 90 minute show filled with exuberant performances.
A selection of popular Christmas carols and other holiday favorites were on the playlist during the show.
Among tunes performed early in the show were "God Rest You Merry Gentlemen," "Deck the Halls" and "Winter Wonderland."
Koz, who always gives an energetic show, said he was happy to be back in Hammond entertaining guests with his holiday production that's been a tradition for two decades plus.
All the musicians who performed on the show roster each took the lead on certain songs and then occasionally all the artists would perform together.
Koz' show moves along quickly and there were never any lulls in the program.
Among highlighted numbers in the show were "Jingle Bells," "Happy Holidays," Jade's performance of "The Christmas Song" and "Celebrate Me Home," which Koz dedicated to "all the men and women in the armed services and first responders."
Koz said he grew up celebrating Hanukkah, but he "always loved Christmas music." The Christmas tour is in its 24th year. It's such a popular show that Koz and friends performed it virtually in 2020.
For more information on Koz, visit davekoz.com. For information on upcoming shows at Horseshoe Casino, visit caesars.com.