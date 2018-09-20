Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Dave Rudolf performs a free, family-friendly concert in the performance room at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart Sunday. The show runs from 4 to 6 p.m.
The concert is a rare visit by the artist to Northwest Indiana. Seating is limited in the intimate venue, so arrive early to secure a seat for the show.
Rudolf will be available that afternoon to sign copies of his albums and books, both before and after the performance, which will be the latest broadcast installment of the "Live from the Record Bin" concert series on "The Vintage Lounge" internet radio channel. The channel airs 24-7 on regionradio.live.
Chicago-based Rudolf has released 34 albums of original music of varying styles, and his live performances are made up of a mix of his own songs from those albums, with popular covers that are given a customized treatment. Long active on the Chicagoland music scene, Rudolf is also a book author, children's entertainer, and a funny guy.
"I do an interactive family show," said Rudolf. " I do a lot of songs where the audience is encouraged to sing along and be a part of our show. My live shows are all about having fun." More: daverudolf1.com. All who attend Sunday's event will be entered into a free drawing to win CDs and other items to be given away at the end of Rudolf's performance.
MUSIC NOTES
• Tonight at Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) catch national touring blues artist Rockin' Johnny Burgin for a 7-10 p.m. performance. This date is a continuation of Elements' series of free concerts, that continues Sept. 29 with a show by The Crescent City Po'Boys, who headline Elements' 3rd annual Oktoberfest. More: 219- 309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• The husband/wife musical duo Hot Stuff featuring Doug and Karen Lins, performs from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at The 19th Hole Grille inside Lakes of the Four Seasons (1054 Sunnyslope Drive) in Crown Point. More: facebook.com/events/992390030967615
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the blues-rock of Hard Knocks at 8 p.m. Friday followed on Saturday by the nine-piece dance band Heavy. Fans of singer/songwriters can spend Sunday laid back at Leroy's enjoying music by local folkies Ron Buffington and Randy Nelson from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The Stampede Band performs a free concert Saturday at 7 p.m. on the patio of the Villa Del Sol Mexican Restaurant (200 Main St.) in Hobart. More: 219-940-3785.
• The Acorn Concert Series at Gabis Arboretum (450 West 100 North) in Valparaiso continues Saturday with back to back blues performances by Mississippi Heat and Funky Mojo Daddy. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 day of show. More: 219-462-0025.
• This writer spent last Sunday evening in the company of many Chicagoland music celebrities at The Jam Lab (9234 47th St.) in Brookfield, Illinois for the facilities' Grand Re-Opening party hosted by owner Colin Peterik. A gifted songwriter, performance and studio engineer, Peterik has done an amazing job creating a facility that is an all inclusive soundstage, rehearsal hall, full recording studio and even a small event center for weddings, release parties and other gatherings. Although The Jam Lab has been a work in progress for a couple of years, this month it has finally become the place the Peterik family envisioned when they first began the project. More: thejamlab.net or 630-632-9070.
• In addition to showing off the facility, The Jam Lab event was the testing ground for Colin's dad, Jim Peterik, to debut his newest project -- My "Rocky" Road To Success -- an inspiring multimedia presentation based upon his personal life and career. The senior Peterik plans to soon take his new motivational presentation on tour, to share its lessons on the importance of persistence, self-esteem, friendship, family and spiritual faith. Peterik said the underlying message of the "Rocky Road" project, as one might imagine is -- "To keep 'the eye of the tiger' in all one seeks to accomplish in life!" More: jimpeterik.com.
• Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield's EP, "Mojo Rising," was released for purchase online last week, with physical CD copies available this week. This 4-song EP by Muddy Waters' youngest son who now calls Crown Point his home, features two new original songs and two Muddy covers, and serves as a tasty "teaser" for the artist's full length debut album, due the first quarter of 2019. Mojo co-headlined the Denton Blues Festival in Denton, Texas last Sunday with older brother Big Bill Morganfield for Muddy Waters Revue. More: josephmojomorganfield.com.
• Kay Lipps, the founder and organizer of the annual Elvis Fantasy Fest in Portage, has announced this year's event, which benefits Porter County Special Olympics, is coming back to Woodland Plaza (2100 Willowcreek Road.) in Portage from Oct. 5-7. Single day and three-day tickets are available. Tickets, schedules and more: elvisfantasyfest.com or 317- 844-7354.
• Chicago-based singer-songwriter Ralph Covert has been on the scene making music for decades now -- both for children with his Ralph's World project and for adult rockers as the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for his long-running band The Bad Examples. These two musical outlets have served as the soundtrack for many lives, which is why news of a Covert solo album is especially exciting, because it offers the artist yet a third platform for his music. The new solo Covert album, "Welcome to Deadsville" is an essential listen for fans of this creative artist, who offers up songs that tackle tough topics of modern life in a tuneful way. "These songs are food for the soul," said Covert. More: waterdogrecords.com.
• From noon to 2 p.m. Friday, the 89.1 FM Lakeshore Public Radio program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" will feature Theatre At The Center's Artistic Director Linda Fortunato stopping in to chat about the upcoming theater season at TATC. The program streams live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.