It was a night for hearing some great music and storytelling.

Denny Laine was in the house at Chicago's City Winery recently and he delighted fans with music and tales of touring with Paul McCartney and Wings as well as his tenure with The Moody Blues.

Guitarist Laine is a co-founder of The Moody Blues and Wings. During his show at City Winery, Laine performed to a packed house at the intimate venue and shared a number of interesting and humorous tales of his time working with two hit British musical groups.

City Winery is a perfect place for a show such as this since it's not a massive room and is conducive to listening to storytelling. It also has wonderful acoustics so it's a pleasure to be in the audience at the venue.

Laine's relaying of his stories was often humorous and he had the audience laughing quite a bit.

On the song roster were a variety of standout tunes including The Moody Blues' "Boulevard de la Madeleine," Wings' "Deliver Your Children," Wings' "Picasso's Last Words (Drink To Me)," and more.

Highlights of the musical playlist were The Moody Blues' "Go Now," which Laine originally sang lead vocals on; Wings' "Mull of Kintyre,"; and "Band on The Run," which was a huge hit for Wings and appeared on the album of the same name. Other tunes delivered by Laine in concert included "Davy's Rag," "Richard Cory," "Children Children" and "No Words."

For more information on Denny Laine, visit Laine on facebook. For more information on upcoming shows at City Winery, visit citywinery.com.

