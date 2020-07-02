Despite COVID, holiday weekend not a total fizzle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the column where in normal situations I would be writing about all the big Fourth of July music festivals and events happening around the area, but thanks to COVID-19 we have not been in a "normal" situation in months now.

Even though most festivals, parades, fireworks events and other "normal" things have been canceled for public safety concerns, there are still a pair of local options for music lovers who want to celebrate Independence Day Weekend with live entertainment. They are as follows...

The Gary U.S. Steelyard, home of the Gary Southshore Railcats baseball team, are offering up a pair of back to back evenings of live local music and fireworks they are calling, "Red, White & BOOM," while providing for social distancing in regards to seating plans. Party rock band NAWTY performs July 3, with The Muddsharks playing classic rock on July 4. Tickets are $17 (kids) and $23 (adults) for each night and include parking and an AYCE ticket menu of burgers, hotdogs, soda and chips. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. More: 219-882-2255 or RailcatsBaseball.com.