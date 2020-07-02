Despite COVID, holiday weekend not a total fizzle

This is the column where in normal situations I would be writing about all the big Fourth of July music festivals and events happening around the area, but thanks to COVID-19 we have not been in a "normal" situation in months now.
Even though most festivals, parades, fireworks events and other "normal" things have been canceled for public safety concerns, there are still a pair of local options for music lovers who want to celebrate Independence Day Weekend with live entertainment. They are as follows...
The Gary U.S. Steelyard, home of the Gary Southshore Railcats baseball team, are offering up a pair of back to back evenings of live local music and fireworks they are calling, "Red, White & BOOM," while providing for social distancing in regards to seating plans. Party rock band NAWTY performs July 3, with The Muddsharks playing classic rock on July 4. Tickets are $17 (kids) and $23 (adults) for each night and include parking and an AYCE ticket menu of burgers, hotdogs, soda and chips. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. More: 219-882-2255 or RailcatsBaseball.com.
The city of Valparaiso will feature a variety of activities on Saturday following the 7:30 a.m. 5k and 2k "July Blast Run/Walk." Musically, one can catch Downtown Charlie performing a wide mix of blues, jazz and R&B from 4 to 7 p.m. on July 4 on the outdoor patio of Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso (info: 219-242-8708). Next up and just down the block, Valpo's hometown band, The Crawpuppies, will perform a free 8:30-10 p.m. concert at the Porter Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza. A free fireworks presentation happens at 9 p.m. at Urschel Field. Although free to attend, tickets for the fireworks and to see The Crawpuppies are required for the sake of limiting audience size. Information and ticket links at valparaisoevents.com.
Bulldog Park fires up its stage
With the start of July, some of the postponed summer outdoor events appear to be back on track. One in particular is Crown Point Special Events' series of shows at the beautiful and acoustically sound Bulldog Park Pavilion. A total of 11 free summer shows will feature 24 different live entertainment acts between next weekend and the first weekend of October.
Seven of the 11 scheduled shows are tied to the city's weekly "Thursday Cruise Nights" at the park, with Southern rockers The Highway Band headlining the stage for the first show on July 9 with special guest Eric Lambert & Char opening things up with a set of Americana music mixing a few popular covers with Lambert originals.
Singer/songwriter Frank Ruvoli, a Crown Point-based business man and resident, said playing on the Bulldog Park Pavilion Stage last year was a great experience because of the beauty of the venue and the quality sound that returning production engineer Jerry Stickle provides for these shows. "I'm very happy to have that opportunity again this summer," said Ruvoli, who opens the "Cruise Night" show on July 16 for classic rock/oldies group Got Issues.
Other scheduled performances on upcoming "Cruise Nights" are Soundz of Santana with LeAnn Stutler (on July 23), Reggae Express with Jack Whittle (on Aug. 6), The Relics with Jack Cunningham (on Aug. 20), Oscar & The Majestics with The Roccos (on Sept. 10) and Mellencougar with James Gedda (on Sept. 24).
Special events at Bulldog Park with live music include the two-day "Taste of Crown Point" fest on July 17 and July 18. The food-centric event's first night features dance band Mr. Funnyman at 6 p.m., followed by Pink Floyd tribute group Echoes of Pompeii. On the July 18, two veteran Region bands team up as Pawnz and The Crawpuppies perform back to back at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively, with a 5 p.m. set by father/son musical duo, TROOMS.
A special "Concert Night" will be presented on Aug. 1 featuring Chicagoland's top AC/DC tribute BONFIRE, with very special guest Ripley Street. According to BONFIRE's front man and lead singer, Jim Hillegonds, this performance will be one of the 20-year-veteran band's final live shows.
Closing out the Crown Point Bulldog Pavilion 2020 music season will be the Oct. 3 "Oktoberfest" featuring a triple bill that includes Crawpuppies front man Chad Clifford performing a solo set, followed by the funk-tastic R&B band Keith Jackson & Triple Dose, and closing with party rock group, NAWTY. More: 219- 662-3290. Full schedule at crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28.
MUSIC NOTES
• Singer/songwriter Zack Young performs solo from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the newly opened and buzz-worthy new entertainment venue Up Your Alley (1048 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Schererville. More: 219-440-7657 or upyouralleybowl.com.
• This Friday, Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart will feature three heavy metal tribute bands, beginning at 7 p.m. with Lights Out Chicago (UFO/Michael Schenker tribute), Bad Boys (Whitesnake tribute) and Crue U (Motley Crue tribute) for $10 (advance)/$12 (day of) ticket. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• Northwest Indiana's guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal performs solo from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. More: elementswinebar.com.
• Classic rock band, Stealin' The Farm, performs from 8 p.m. to midnight at the newly made "smoke free" Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W, U.S. Hwy. 20) in Porter. The venue is closed on Saturday for the holiday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Virtual streaming an evening of music is still an option for those wanting to hold off on live shows. Tonight at 5 p.m. CST/6 p.m. EST, Acorn Theater of Three Oaks, Michigan will continue their streaming concert series -- facebook.com/AcornTheater -- as they present Brooklyn-based musician Brian Dunne performing songs from his recent albums. Dunne, who has been featured on NPR's "Mountain Stage" program and has shared stages with the likes of Rosanne Cash, Delbert McClinton and Joan Osborne, has built a large fan base by crisscrossing the country and performing hundreds of shows a year. View at facebook.com/AcornTheater.
• Finnegans's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer has started "Tuesday Jams," co-hosted by Jack Whittle and Marc Adrian, starting at 9 p.m. with full backline provided. Weekly live concerts are also back every Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. More: 219-865-9896 or finnegansdyer.com.
• This Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., Crown Point's Mayor David Uran and singer/songwriter Frank Ruvoli discuss the upcoming summer season at Crown Point's Bulldog Park Pavilion on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program. Then on Tuesday (July 7), "Midwest BEAT" welcomes members of the regional Southern rock group, The Highway Band, who headline the first night of live music this year at Bulldog Park Pavilion. Lakeshore programs stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org).
