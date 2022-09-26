Dionne Warwick delivers the hits at Four Winds Casino

Grammy Award winning singer Dionne Warwick graced the stage recently at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

Warwick performed a 90-minute show in the casino's Silver Creek Event Center and entertained fans with various selections from her hit catalog.

Early on in the show, Warwick delivered "Walk On By," "This Girl's in Love With You," "Message To Michael" and "I Say A Little Prayer."

The singer spoke often to her audience and welcomed them to her show.

She told fans she was happy to be back performing and talked about the last two years when the pandemic kept everyone isolated.

"One of the things that happened during those last two years is I got to know me," she said adding she discovered "I like me."

In Warwick's band was her oldest son David Elliott, who plays the drums and also sang with Warwick.

Among other highlighted tunes in Warwick's set were a heartfelt rendition of "Alfie," "Do You Know The Way To San Jose?" "I'll Never Love This Way Again" "What The World Needs Now Is Love" and others.

Warwick shared with fans the importance of music, particularly at this time in society.

"There is something that can change things. Music can change things. It's a healer," she said.

Warwick later performed the poignant Hal David tune "If I Want To," and had the audience singing with her on "We Are The World" and "That's What Friends Are For."

At the end of the show, Warwick said "This evening has been about love and giving and sharing." And it truly was.

Dionne Warwick is scheduled to perform at The Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, Illinois on Sept. 30. Visit officialdionnewarwick.com.

For more information on upcoming shows at Four Winds Casino, visit fourwindscasino.com.