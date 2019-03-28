District 97 front woman and lead vocalist Leslie Hunt was just an aspiring 15-year-old singer being mentored by Chicago musician Jim Peterik when she performed as his special guest on the first ever "Jim Peterik's World Stage" concert presented at a local university.
"Wow! We just did the 20th Anniversary 'World Stage' show a couple of months ago, so I was asked back to perform, "Hunt said."It's hard to believe it's really been 20 years now," she laughed. Hunt's credits include being a Top 10 "American Idol" Female Finalist who competed in 2006, to maintaining a solo recording/performing career, to fronting a top paid corporate rock covers band and keeping it real with the all original progressive hard rock ensemble District 97.
These days, Hunt eschews the grungy flannel and jeans look of her early teen years in favor of sporting black leather outfits, fingerless gloves along with other stage wear better suited to the complex heavy music created by drummer/band leader Jonathan Shang. Rounding out the current D97 line-up is respectively, guitarist Jim Tashjian, keyboardist Andrew Lawrence and bassist Tim Seisser.
"The band started out in 2006 as an instrumental quartet," said Shang, "but then I got the bug to start writing some songs with vocals. At first I was the one doing the singing, but then her 'American Idol' stuff brought Leslie on my radar. I liked that her voice has a wide range of delivery, she can do sensitive and also really belt stuff out. There's just a quality to her vocal talent that I felt would work with the harder-edged music I was writing, so she joined us in the summer of 2008. Turns out I was right, she's a great fit for our music."
"I can say that I've never really entertained the thought of doing anything other than music with my life," said Hunt. "I started showing an interest in music when I was 3 or 4 and starting playing piano. My parents noticed I started memorizing lyrics and I was singing in pitch, so my parents found ways for me to perform. I sang in church and then when I was 10, I started doing professional musical theater near my house at a place called Pheasant Run Theatre in St. Charles (Illinois)."
Hunt began writing songs in high school and an early demo tape of those songs brought her to Peterik's attention. "Jim began mentoring me. I've learned so much from him, not just as a writer, but also as a performer. We stay in touch and sometimes I'll do a (vocal) demo for one of Jim's new songs." Today, Hunt is herself a mentor. She works as a vocal instructor, helping young female singers literally find their voice, and how to properly take care of it.
District 97 has a trio of studio albums and four live albums under their collective belt with a new studio collection forthcoming. "We're not ready to give away too much about that yet, because we're still very much working on it and things often change during the process," Shang said. Hunt added that she is excited about the next release, but likewise remained "mum" about details. Hear past albums, see videos and keep up with the band online at district97.net.