Disturbed set to open Hard Rock Live

The long awaited opening of the theater at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary will finally happen in November.
Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will open at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 with a performance by metal band Disturbed. Pop Evil will open. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Disturbed, which formed in Chicago in 1996, hit the charts with tunes such as "Inside the Fire," "Down with The Sickness," "Land of Confusion," "The Sound of Silence," and others, through the years. The four-member group is currently on The Sickness 20th anniversary Tour.
Hard Rock Live can seat 1,916 people with 2,207 filling standing room capacity. The theater features state-of-the-art premium sound and lighting systems.
The lobby area of Hard Rock Live celebrates The Jackson Family, who hail from Gary. Large photographs of The Jacksons, including parents Joseph and Katherine, line the lobby walls and other family memorabilia is displayed as well.
Sparks fly as a select group of guests, including Tito and Marlon Jackson, upper right, smash acoustic guitars over electric guitars at the grand opening ceremony at the Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana.
Hard Rock Casino International COO Jon Lucas speaks at the casino's grand opening ceremony in Gary.
Giovanni Taliaferro, director of Memorabilia Design for Hard Rock International, presents Marlon, left, and Tito Jackson with plaques at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's grand opening ceremony.
Hard Rock Casino COO Jon Lucas examines one of the smashed guitars following the casino's grand opening ceremony in Gary.
Indiana state Sen. Eddie Melton speaks at the grand opening ceremony of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
Marlo, left, and Tito Jackson speak Friday at the grand opening guitar smash at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
An acoustic guitar is left impaled by an electric guitar following a guitar smashing grand opening ceremony at the Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana.
Indiana state Sen. Eddie Melton speaks Friday at the grand opening ceremony of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
Greg Gibson, one of the owners of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, addresses the crowd Friday at the grand opening ceremony at the casino.