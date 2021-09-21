 Skip to main content
Disturbed set to open Hard Rock Live
Disturbed set to open Hard Rock Live

Disturbed

Disturbed will perform Nov. 4 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The long awaited opening of the theater at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary will finally happen in November.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will open at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 with a performance by metal band Disturbed. Pop Evil will open. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Disturbed, which formed in Chicago in 1996, hit the charts with tunes such as "Inside the Fire," "Down with The Sickness," "Land of Confusion," "The Sound of Silence," and others, through the years. The four-member group is currently on The Sickness 20th anniversary Tour.

Hard Rock Live can seat 1,916 people with 2,207 filling standing room capacity. The theater features state-of-the-art premium sound and lighting systems.

The lobby area of Hard Rock Live celebrates The Jackson Family, who hail from Gary. Large photographs of The Jacksons, including parents Joseph and Katherine, line the lobby walls and other family memorabilia is displayed as well.

General admission tickets for the Disturbed show are $89.50. Attendees must be 21 and older. Visit Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005B3042FA7B8C. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

