The 11th annual “Divas of Gospel” will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at The Glen, 20 W. Ridge Road in Gary. The event will be hosted by the African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc.
"Divas of Gospel" will feature some of the best female gospel singers in the Greater Gary area and Chicago. Among those scheduled to perform are Arniece Johnson, Robin Kline, Myesha Daniels, Lisa Powell, Tamilla Calloway, Maridythe Mack Williams, Cathy Townsend, Sulretha Swain, Deborah Ross, Gloria McCray, Mateena Hough, Rosalind Portis, Lorraine Jenkins-Cole, Anita Green, Jannie Dates, Gloria Morson, Pamela Pruitt, Ariana Brooks, Lisa Powell and Denice Sandidge.
Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased at Beautiful Things, 3570 Village Court, Gary. The cost at the door will be $20. For additional information, call 219-887-2046.