The Osmond family knows how to throw a festive musical party.
Siblings Donny and Marie helped usher in the holiday season early during their recent concert at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.
The duo's show easily got audience members into the holiday spirit with their strong harmonies and cheerful personalities as they performed their hits, solo tunes and Christmas favorites.
Donny and Marie's shows are upbeat, heartwarming and at times joyously comical as they often joke with one another. The show also features several poignant moments and a variety of song selections.
The siblings, who recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their residency at The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, offer a superb performance filled with many of the segments featured during their popular Las Vegas show with an added Christmas-themed spin.
During the concert, they also showcased energetic dance numbers and talked about Donny's winning the first place Mirror Ball trophy during his stint on "Dancing with the Stars." Both Donny and Marie have appeared on "Dancing with the Stars."
Donny and Marie's stage was aglow with Christmas decor including colorful lights, Christmas trees and various decorations. On the song roster was an array of tunes including "We Need a Little Christmas," Santa Claus is Coming To Town," Donny's solo hit "Puppy Love," "Mary Did You Know," which was a solo by Donny and the poignant "How Great Thou Art," performed by Marie.
Also on the list was "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," the touching "Grown-Up Christmas List" and "Let There Be Peace on Earth," which ended the holiday concert.
For more information on the tour and Donny and Marie's Las Vegas shows, visit donnyandmarie.com.