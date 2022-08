Dua Lipa turns up the heat at Lollapalooza

English singer Dua Lipa brought her show to Lollapalooza on July 29 and drew fans in with her upbeat performance.

Lipa, who performed on the second day of the popular music festival in Chicago, proved an energetic entertainer whose pop tunes easily encourage audience members to dance.

The bodysuit-donned singer's 90-minute show was filled with her dance, disco-club inspired hits that have topped the charts for the last couple of years.

Songs from her last album, "Future Nostalgia," which was released in 2020, were mixed prominently into the set list as well.

Lipa's concert featured a great number of tunes featuring splashy choreography performed by the singer and her crew of dancers.

Among concert highlights were performances of "Love Again," "One Kiss," "Levitating," "Break My Heart" and "Pretty Please." Lipa also performed "Cold Heart," which is her cover and collaboration of Elton John's song. The tune also has Lipa singing snippets of John's "Rocketman" in the middle of the song.

Other songs on her roster included "Physical," "Fever," "New Rules" and Don't Start Now."

Lipa had no problem turning Grant Park into a massive dance club. Fans definitely left her show singing and happy.

For more information on Lipa's upcoming appearances, visit dualipa.com.

Other performers on the July 29 Lollapalooza schedule were Glass Animals, Machine Gun Kelly, King Princess, Don Toliver, Whipped Cream, La Dona, Jordy, Cordae and others.

To learn more about Lollapalooza, visit lollapalooza.com.