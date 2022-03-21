Eagles continue to scale the heights in concert

It's been half a century since the Eagles began making music.

The iconic group was celebrating that milestone as well as paying tribute to the popular album "Hotel California" during a recent concert at Chicago's United Center.

The Hotel California 2022 Tour hit The United Center March 19 with the Eagles playing tunes in their entirety from the acclaimed 1976 album as well as hits garnered over the band's years in the music business. The World Festival Orchestra and The Chicago Children's Choir was also featured.

The band, while having various members throughout the years, currently stars Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. Frey, who is the son of late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, was not in attendance at the Chicago show due to illness.

It was an evening for memorable music and tunes that have struck a chord with fans for half a century.

"Thank you for bringing our songs into your hearts and into your lives," Henley said.

The three-hour show began with a performance of the song "Hotel California" which is the first song on the album. The Eagles proceeded with "New Kid In Town" and the rockin' "Life In The Fast Lane."

Fans of the "Hotel California" album were in their glory as the Eagles performed strong renditions of each of the songs from that album release.

Prior to the intermission, Henley said "We'll be back in 20 minutes and we're going to play everything else we know."

When many people are told they'll have to stay put for a three-hour show, it may not always be a good thing to hear. But, with the Eagles, one is prone to shout "Keep the music coming."

And they did. Highlighted tunes included "Take It Easy," spotlighting Gill's smooth vocals; the revved up "One Of These Nights," "Take It To The Limit," "Tequila Sunrise," the scorching "Witchy Woman," "Desperado," "Heartache Tonight," "Already Gone" and the ballad "Best of My Love," which is the Eagles' first Number 1 hit.

Also performed were Walsh's "Life's Been Good," and Henley's solo tune "The Boys of Summer."

Adding to the phenomenal music heard that night was an exceptional video display with state-of-the-art technology and images.

Upcoming dates on the Eagles tour include Indianapolis on March 23; Detroit on March 24; Pittsburgh on March 26; Philadelphia on March 28; and Milwaukee on March 30. Visit eagles.com and livenation.com for more about the group and the tour.

