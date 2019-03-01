Tickets are going fast for this yearly Fab Fest in Hobart. The County Line Orchard's annual "MegaBeatles In The Barn" fundraiser for The Northwest Indiana Food Bank featuring The MegaBeatles has sold out in advance every year in the past. The 2019 event is the 10th anniversary.
This time around show producer Tom Collins has added a second day for the event to accommodate the demand for tickets.
The 2019 event in the confines of the beautiful wooden barn at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road) will run April 12 and 13 with doors opening at 6 p.m. each night. Opening sets of earlier era Beatles tunes performed respectively by The Chris & Lou Band and The Crawpuppies will again be followed by the ensemble pairing of those two bands with additional special musical guests joining them to perform as The MegaBeatles.
Each night will headline with the featured performance of a completely different classic Beatles' album. On April 12, the lads have chosen to do "The BEATLES" (aka "The White Album") and on April 13 they will break out a live copy of the "Abbey Road" album, each being performed in their entirety. The family friendly event has become one of the single most anticipated musical events of the year, which is why notice of it is being written weeks ahead of the actual dates. A single night per person ticket is $25, with double night tickets available for $45. More: facebook.com/MegaBeatles or www.countylineorchard.com.
Elvis & The Sun Records Gang
This columnist will help to transport Region folks back to the mid-1950s, to a magical night when four future legends -- Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley -- gathered together by sheer happenstance in a tiny studio down South on Dec. 4, 1956 and made musical history.
On Thursday, March 7, I am proud to have been asked to donate my services as the guest emcee for "Million Dollar Mania," a fundraising dinner and performance gala benefiting Theatre At The Center (1040 Ridge Road) in Munster. From 5-7:30 p.m., TATC guests will enjoy a delicious plated dinner, prepared by Chef Joe Trama, if they purchase the $55 dinner/theater combination ticket for the evening. Performance only tickets are $46. A cash bar is also available. As guests present their theater tickets for the March 7 evening performance, they will gain free admission to the "Million Dollar Mania" gala in the ballroom across the lobby from the 410-seat theater where at 7:30 p.m. the "MDQ" cast will bring to life the story of the rockabilly legends.
Along with doing some live Q&A segments during the gala with the primary stars of the theater's currently running production of "Million Dollar Quartet," this writer will be challenging guests with '50s trivia, while spinning vintage tunes from that bygone era that gave birth to rock 'n' roll. The music and interview portion of the gala can be heard live online via the NW Indiana-based internet radio network, RegionRadio.Live.
A beer tasting area will be onsite along with other vendors including Calumet Harley-Davidson, Jewelry by Paparazzi, Spa Point, The Record Bin and Chocolates by Dora's Girls. Tickets and more: 219- 836-3255 or TheatreAtTheCenter.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• The local Buddy & Pals locations are again rockin' this weekend. In Crown Point (1206 E. Summit St.) catch 8:30 p.m. shows by Sticky Scissors on Friday and Chronic Flannel on Saturday. The Winfield location (10685 Randolph St.) presents 9 p.m. shows by The Unstoppables on Friday and Nawty on Saturday. Also on Saturday at the Schererville Buddy & Pals (340 US Hwy. 30), The Crawpuppies perform at 8:30 p.m. More: buddyandpals.com.
• The Calumet Band will bring a mix of genres -- rock, funk, soul, and jazz-pop -- to the Grape & Grain (18031 Dixie Highway) in Homewood on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. as they deliver the goods with sassy brass and rockin' guitar. More: facebook.com/TheCalumetBand.
• The longtime Region haunt Bottoms Up Bar & Grill (1696 Thornton-Lansing Road) in Lansing has just added a new weekly Open Mic night hosted on Wednesdays by singer/songwriters Stephan Jude and Jack Whittle. The evening offers a chance for old favorites and aspiring new players to strut their stuff. More: bottomsuponline.com. The Jack Whittle Band also recently began a residency at Finnegans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. On Tuesdays at Finnegans, the fusion-funksters Fresh Hops continue to host the venue's weekly, 9 p.m. Open Mic, while Wednesdays at Finnegans, continues to feature singer/songwriter Greg Ashby pairing up with a different special guest at 8 p.m. each week. More: finnegansdyer.com
• Although around for a while now, The Room (aka The Silver Buckle) at 8355 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland has announced a series of national bands coming in the fall. Among them Orgy with Motogrator on Sept. 13 (8 p.m.), Los Lonely Boys on Oct. 5 (7 p.m.) and Sponge on Oct. 20 (7 p.m.).
Chicago singer/songwriter Angie Campbell will chat about her musical career and will perform live in studio on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Then from 1-2 p.m. Martin McCormack and Bill Fitzgerald of the Celtic rock group, Switchback, will stop by the studio to talk about their long career, their annual tours with fans to Ireland, and to perform a few songs live on air. Switchback celebrates St. Patrick's Day a wee bit early this year, with a 7 p.m. performance on March 10 at Theatre At The Center (1040 Ridge Road) in Munster. Tickets: $30. More: theatreatthecenter.com. The radio program streams live in real time online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.