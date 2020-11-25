 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elton John, TikTok team up to educate about AIDS epidemic

Elton John, TikTok team up to educate about AIDS epidemic

{{featured_button_text}}
Music Elton John

In this Feb. 9, 2020 photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," nominated for the award for best original song, from "Rocketman" at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES — The Elton John AIDS Foundation and TikTok are teaming up to raise awareness about the disease through a campaign and live event for World AIDS Day.

John’s foundation and the social networking service announced their collaboration Tuesday for a live show on Dec. 1. The event will air on John’s TikTok channel featuring the singer and husband-filmmaker David Furnish along with performances by Sam Smith, Sam Fender and Rina Sawayama.

The campaign kicks off Wednesday with an HIV/AIDS Education & Awareness quiz to test TikTokers’ knowledge of the disease. The campaign is also expected to help educate TikTokers about the prevention and own sexual health.

The hope is to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

“We all need to care about HIV and end the discrimination around this disease,” John said in a statement. “There’s a great lineup for our TikTok Live to break down the myths around HIV, talk about safe sex and ensure that young people know how to protect themselves and others.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kristen Stewart couldn’t stop laughing on the set of Happiest Season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts