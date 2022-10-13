Elvis' legacy of giving lives on at Fantasy Fest

Every year at this time, a horde of Elvis Presley tribute artists descend on Porter County to “take care of business” in the hopes of being chosen to swivel and shake at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee the following August.

Now in its 30th year, the annual three day “Elvis FANtasy Fest” parlays those individual hopes into a collective money-making event to help support the Porter County Special Olympics. It does so through admission tickets, food sales and a special Elvis-themed auction.

This year’s auction contains some very unique items that EFF celebrity judge Charlie Smith hopes will send memorabilia collectors and the contents of their wallets in “separate ways,” as Elvis once sang. Two key items being auctioned are a plaster bust of actor Austin Butler as “Elvis” from the recent hit film, “Elvis.” This authentic movie prop was hand-signed and sent, along with a full size theatrical marquee poster also hand-signed by legendary actor Tom Hanks, who plays the rock king’s manager Col. Tom Parker in the Oscar-worthy film.

The items were secured for this year’s auction by Smith, who is the widow of former Dave Clark 5 vocalist/keyboardist Mike Smith. A native of Merrillville, and the former Miss Indiana of 1964, Charlie Smith spent much of her adult life in the entertainment world where she appeared in numerous hit television shows of the 1960s and also appeared in various films, including four Elvis Presley movies. She and Elvis remained friends until the singer’s death.

Smith left the glitzy show biz life years ago in favor of returning to her rural Hoosier roots, surrounded by horses, dogs and friends. “I’ve got a lifetime of memories,” she said. “I was blessed with a wonderful life and I love being able to events like this where I can give back a little bit.”

Smith’s connection to Tom Hanks goes back to when the actor inducted The Dave Clark 5 into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. “My Mike had just died days before and Tom was so kind in his words about Mike when he did the induction,” said Smith, who later contacted Hanks to thank him for those words.

Flash forward to now. “I thought what could it hurt to ask,” Smith said of reaching out to see if Hanks would be willing to donate a simple autographed photo for the auction. “He did soooo much better. Can you believe it? Tom sent us an actual prop from the movie AND an original marquee movie poster, both personally signed.”

“Those are way cool,” said Hobart’s Riley Mummey, a local radio co-host on WIMS-AM/FM who will also serve as one of the celebrity judges for this year’s “EFF” competition. At age 18, Mummey is the youngest person ever to judge at the Portage “EFF” event. “I was raised with Elvis’ music and I manage The Record Bin where I see all ages of music fans buying Elvis,” she said. “His music is timeless and defies age.”

The “Elvis FANtasy Fest” was started three decades ago by a Hoosier couple named Paul and Kay Lipps. Paul has since passed away, but Kay Lipps remains the driving force behind this annual event each year. She saw the real Elvis perform live many times and even received scarves and kisses from the rock legend, so when he died on Aug. 16, 1977, Lipps felt driven to do something in his memory.

“My husband Paul and I had started a fan club/memorial committee after Elvis had passed away. Being from Indianapolis, where Elvis performed his very last concert, we started doing a June 26 benefit in remembrance of that show with proceeds going to charity in his name, because we felt it was important to not only remember Elvis’ musical legacy, but also his charitable and humanitarian side,” recalled Lipps.

“Because of doing that event for so many years, we already had built up a good relationship with Elvis Presley Enterprises by the time the City of Portage contacted us in 1992 with the idea to have us produce what became the very first ‘Elvis FANtasy Fest’.”

Live performances of Elvis’ music are a large part of “Elvis FANtasy Fest” each year — both competitive performances by those who see to get recognized as Elvis Tribute Artists — and non-competitive performances by special entertainers brought in each year by Lipps. Celebrity stage host Irv Cass returns to keep things running smooth.

Those non-competing entertainers scheduled to perform are “Quentin Flagg & Friends” who will do an opening night oldies concert at 6 p.m. on Friday. Saturday’s special 8 p.m. concert — dubbed “Elvis on Tour ‘72 in ‘22” — will feature sets by last year’s EFF winner Cote Deonath, along with ETAs Ted Torres Martin, Riley Jenkins and Quentin Flagg. The backing band for all is the Change of Habit Band

Competition and elimination rounds on both Saturday and Sunday will find a plethora of ETAs stepping up to perform live with Change of Habit Band backing them. “We judge the contestants in a variety of categories designated by Graceland,” noted Smith of how the weekend’s local champion gets chosen. They are: “Vocals,” “Appearance,” “Stage Presence” and “Overall Performance.”

Confirmed to compete at this year’s “EFF” are the following ETAs: Brian Pickrell, Brooke Wright, Curt Lechner, Eddie Lampert, Brad Rouse, Jeff Rachman, Jimmy Holmes, Logan Ramy, Pete Tidd, Rich Thurfield, Ron Starr, Ron Tutor Jr., Ronald Bolin, Ryan Roth, Tim Dudley, Toyokazu Toki, and Tyler Christopher.

“We are a pre-qualifier for ‘The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest’ held in Memphis each August during ‘Elvis Week’,” explained Lipps. “We have sessions throughout the weekend with the finals and the winner announced on Sunday. There are a lot of very talented entertainers to be enjoyed each day of the fest.” The winner this weekend will receive a $1,500 prize and get to represent this region next summer in Memphis.

Special guests at this year’s “EFF” who will be chatting with fans, signing autographs and taking photos include Smith, Elvis’ nurse Letetia Henley (author of “Taking Cae of Elvis...”) and book author Sally A. Hoedel (“Destined to Die Young”)

While the seemingly non-stop parade of hip shakers keeps things moving throughout the weekend, the Sunday morning “Gospel Brunch” at 11am and the parade by local Special Olympians near the closing of the event on Sunday are Smith’s favorite parts of the “EFF.”

“The athletes line up and march through the venue proudly showing their gold medals. The smiles and the sense of pride they show just melts your heart,” she said. “I cry every year during this, because it really underscores why Kay Lipps does this event and why it’s so important to support her efforts, which impacts to so many families here in Northwest Indiana. Elvis was such a warm, wonderful and giving human being. I know that he would be proud of what’s being done here in his name and memory.”

FYI: 30th Annual Elvis FANtasy Fest featuring Cote Deonath, Ted Torres Martin, Riley Jenkins, Quentin Flagg, Irv Cass, The Change of Habit Band and over a dozen competing Elvis Tribute Artists to be announced, will be held Oct. 14-16 at Woodland Park Community Center, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. Doors Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. Tickets vary day to day. 3-Day Passes are available. Call 888-406-5885 or visit ElvisFantasyFest.com