Elvis tribute artists pay homage to the King in Hammond

The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular proved an exuberant evening of entertainment Saturday in honor of the King's Jan. 8 birthday.

Audience members were entertained by tribute artists who presented songs from all segments of Elvis Presley's career at The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino.

Performing on the concert roster were Cody Ray Slaughter, Ryan Pelton and Shawn Klush. All three tribute artists have won accolades through the years for their performances celebrating Elvis and his music.

The last time this show starring Slaughter, Pelton and Klush hit the Region was in 2019 and it was also at The Venue. The concert also starred The Fabulous Ambassadors Show Band with band leader Dan Lentino and The Blackwood Quartet.

Various segments of Elvis' career, from his military days and movie years to "The '68 Comeback Special" time and the '70s Concert Years, were represented.

Audience members enthusiastically interacted with the performers throughout the show. Fans also sang along to the majority of popular tunes which have definitely stood the test of time.