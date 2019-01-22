All phases of Elvis' career were celebrated Saturday in Hammond.
The Elvis Tribute Artist Birthday Spectacular landed at The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino bringing with it two hours of musical memories, fun tunes and a party atmosphere.
Taking to the stage and offering up their special tributes of the King were tribute artists Cody Ray Slaughter, Ryan Pelton, Shawn Klush and special guest Rick "Elvis" Saucedo. Also appearing were The Fabulous Ambassadors Show Band and The Blackwood Quartet. Dan Lentino, band leader for the Fabulous Ambassadors, served as host of the show.
The birthday concert would regularly play the former Star Plaza Theatre. This show is a production of O.M.A.R Presents, a company founded by Region native Omar Farag.
The performers concentrated on different eras of Elvis' career, from the early days to the King's military time, the movie phase and the '70s "concert" Elvis.
Cody Ray Slaughter, who portrays the young '50s era King, arrived on stage first and entertained the crowd with songs such as "Shake, Rattle & Roll," "Don't Be Cruel," Angel" and "King Creole."
Ryan Pelton, who fans will remember from the film "The Identical," delivered songs from the King's Comeback Special, military era and other tunes, including "Hound Dog," "All Shook Up," "Fever" and "America the Beautiful."
Rick "Elvis" Saucedo, from Chicago, is known as one of the first Elvis tribute artists. He got his start celebrating Elvis in the '70s. Among the songs Saucedo performed in Saturday's show were "Return to Sender" and "Viva Las Vegas."
The King's concert years were in the spotlight, courtesy of Shawn Klush, who donned a white jumpsuit for his segment. Klush, who starred in the television series "Vinyl," sang songs such as "Suspicious Minds," "American Trilogy," "Cant' Help Falling in Love" and others.
Klush also gave scarfs to fans during his show segment.
To learn more about future tribute shows, visit elvisbirthdaytribute.com.