{{featured_button_text}}
Engelbert Humperdinck

Engelbert Humperdinck

 Provided

Engelbert Humperdinck can still attract fans with his engaging ballads.

The legendary crooner and King of Romance recently brought his concert to Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

Engelbert performed a variety of hits and a handful of other tunes during the 90-minute show in the casino's Silver Creek Event Center. The British singer frequently talked to his audience and even encouraged fans to sing along to signature hits.

The show was actually rescheduled from last winter. Engelbert mentioned  he was sorry he had to cancel that previous show but illness prevented him from performing earlier this year.

The 83-year-old singer proved energetic in concert. He also has quite the joking side and engages in banter with the audience throughout his shows.

Among song's on Engelbert's playlist were  hits “Release Me” and “After the Lovin" as well as "Quando, Quando, Quando" and "The Last Waltz."

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The singer also did a snippet of "Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime," in tribute to his friend, the late Dean Martin. Engelbert's version of Bruno Mars' "Just the Way You Are," was also a highlight as was his performance of "I'm Glad I Danced with You," featuring an accompanying video with additional vocals from his granddaughter Olivia.

Other songs on the setlist were "Angel on My Shoulder," the new "Don't Let the Old Man In," "Love Letters" and "Begin the Beguine."

For a schedule of Engelbert's upcoming appearances, visit engelbert.com. For an upcoming concert schedule for Four Winds Casino, visit fourwindscasino.com.

12 Things to Do

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.