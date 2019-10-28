Engelbert Humperdinck can still attract fans with his engaging ballads.
The legendary crooner and King of Romance recently brought his concert to Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.
Engelbert performed a variety of hits and a handful of other tunes during the 90-minute show in the casino's Silver Creek Event Center. The British singer frequently talked to his audience and even encouraged fans to sing along to signature hits.
The show was actually rescheduled from last winter. Engelbert mentioned he was sorry he had to cancel that previous show but illness prevented him from performing earlier this year.
The 83-year-old singer proved energetic in concert. He also has quite the joking side and engages in banter with the audience throughout his shows.
Among song's on Engelbert's playlist were hits “Release Me” and “After the Lovin" as well as "Quando, Quando, Quando" and "The Last Waltz."
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The singer also did a snippet of "Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime," in tribute to his friend, the late Dean Martin. Engelbert's version of Bruno Mars' "Just the Way You Are," was also a highlight as was his performance of "I'm Glad I Danced with You," featuring an accompanying video with additional vocals from his granddaughter Olivia.
Other songs on the setlist were "Angel on My Shoulder," the new "Don't Let the Old Man In," "Love Letters" and "Begin the Beguine."
Pumpkin Festival
Pumpkin Festival
OCT. 26-27, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 East Ridge, Hobart. 219.962.1383,
johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Pumpkins are a-plenty for the picking at Johnson’s Farm Produce’s annual Pumpkin Festival. Other activities include train rides, an obstacle course, sliders and pedal cars. No refunds will be given in the event of inclement weather and pets are not permitted on the Johnson Farm Produce grounds.
Provided
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
THROUGH OCT. 26, 8 p.m. Oct. 25-26; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Chicago Street Theatre 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636,
chicagostreet.org. The `80s b-movie favorite is transformed into a musical in Chicago Street Theatre’s annual Halloween-time production. Their Oct.12 performance will serve as a benefit for the theater, featuring a meet and greet with beloved Chicagoland small screen movie host Svengoolie. Not for the squeamish or easily offended.
Times File Photo
Thunder from Down Under
Thunder from Down Under
OCT. 25 AND 26, 8 p.m. Stardust Event Center, Blue Chip Casino, Michigan City,
bluechipcasino.com. The male revue from Australia will perform two shows. Tickets are $35, $45, $55 and $80. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com or at the Blue Chip Gift Box in the Blue Chip Casino Pavilion.
Provided
Russell Peters
Russell Peters
OCT. 26, 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive., Hammond. 866.711.7463,
https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. This year marks Peters’ 30th anniversary as a comedian, having started on Toronto stand-up stages in 1989. Earlier this year, the Peters-starring Netflix hit “The Indian Detective” took home Canada’s Golden Screen Award for being the most-watched fiction show in 2017.
Provided
Merry Halloween
Merry Halloween
OCT. 25-27, 8 p.m. Oct. 25-26, 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Center Stage Studio Theatre, 227 Center St., Hobart. 219.947.4922,
https://www.ticketor.com/rossmusic. M&M Productions’ 18th annual Halloween play tells the tale of a quartet of Christmas carolers who ring in the holiday a little too soon for the Benson family.
Provided
Second Chances: The Thrift Shop Musical
Second Chances: The Thrift Shop Musical
Nov. 8, 10, 16 and 17, 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 17 and 8 p.m. Nov. 8 and 15. Great Oaks Supper Club, 13109 S. Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.776.0888,
lctg.org. L’arc en Ciel Theatre Group’s latest production looks at the eccentric group of volunteers at a thrift store struggling to keep its doors opens. Dinner is served 90 minutes prior to showtime. Call for prices for show and dinner. A "real" thrift shop experience will be featured before and after the shows where directors Paul and Angie Lowe will be selling some of their items and set pieces from past productions as well as other items. The thrift shop will also be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays on Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
Provided
Pumpkin Walk
Pumpkin Walk
OCT. 26, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1 Courthouse Square, Crown Point. 219.663.0660,
https://www.facebook.com/events/524319735022736/ Presented by the Lake Court House Foundation, the Pumpkin Walk takes attendees around downtown Crown Point. Younger walkers can also go trick or treating at participating local businesses on the Pumpkin Walk route.
Times file photo
Haunted Hayride
Haunted Hayride
OCT. 24-26, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. 219.762.1675,
inportageparks.com/annual-haunted-hayride-2-2/ The Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s annual Halloween Hayride is a tradition for many and area Halloween revelers. The ride is not recommended for children under three years of age.
Provided
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365,
valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of work has inspired generations of artists who have followed. An opening reception is scheduled at Brauer Museum of Art at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
Provided
Festival of Owls
Festival of Owls
OCT. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 4-H Building, Porter County Fairgrounds, 215 E. Division Rd., Valparaiso. 219.513.8911,
humaneindiana.org. A half dozen Indiana owl species are expected to be showcased at Humane Indiana’s “Festival of Owls.” Additionally owl experts from the Indiana Audubon Society, Indiana Dunes National Park and Wildcat Creek Wildlife Center are scheduled to lecture and participate in meet-and-greets. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.
Provided
Halloween Costume Parade
Halloween Costume Parade
OCT. 26, 1-2 p.m. 119th downtown Whiting.
facebook.com/events/428156554725740/ A Halloween tradition for Region youngsters, the City of Whiting’s Costume Parade will start at 119th St and New York and proceed to the Whiting YMCA. Parade participants will receive goody bags.
Provided
Nightmare at the Pav 5K
Nightmare at the Pav 5K
OCT. 26, 6.-9 p.m. The Pavilion at Wolf Lake, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.902.5980, .facebook.com/events/495091704582600/ Hosted by the Hammond-based Envious Trends Fitness and marking its third annual run this year, fitness-minded attendees are encouraged to come in costume for the 5K race. Light wear and accessories, such as flashlights and glowsticks, are strongly recommended for the race, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Envious Trends Fitness is also hosting a “Witches and Warlocks” bike ride 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake.
Provided