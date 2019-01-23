Engelbert Humperdinck, who performs Friday at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, is more than just your grandmother's favorite crooner.
Now in his eighth decade of life and sixth decade in show business, the man who still rocks sideburns like nobody's business, even scored fans of the grunge generation as the voice behind Lesbian Seagull in the "Beavis & Butthead" film.
Jimi Hendrix and The Carpenters both opened shows for Humperdinck early in their careers, and his single "Release Me" broke The Beatles streak of consecutive number ones on the U.K. charts at 12.
"They were on their way to have their 13th number one when along came 'Release Me' which kept the Beatles out of the top spot," recalled Humperdink during a past interview. "For me to have a hit like that was just a dream. I recorded the song and it didn't do anything for a couple of months. Then I played at the London Palladium and the very next day it started selling like 80,000 copies a day, eventually reaching a peak of selling 127,000 copies a day at one point. That kind of thing didn't happen to anybody but the Beatles back then, so it really took my breath away when it happened to me. The numbers we were doing at the time were just unbelievable."
Other career numbers for him include four Grammy nominations, a 1988 Golden Globe for Entertainer of the Year, 63 gold and 24 platinum records and 1 star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "There's still more music to be recorded and shows to perform,' he said, adding he has no plans to retire.
Seeing Humperdinck perform is always a flashback for this columnist/radio guy, because my first public DJ gig was in 1968, when at 10-years-old I spun records in my Uncle Morris' tavern in Gent, Belgium. Humperdinck, Tom Jones and Cliff Richard were the most requested artists at the time and my tip jar filled up higher with every Humperdinck single I played. More: engelbert.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Local musician Joe Hielstand hosts a monthly Open Mic for all ages every second Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in The Coffee Hall in the rear of The First Unitarian Church of Hobart (497 Main St.). More: 219-942-1611.
• Those weary of the snow and cold can escape for a bit at the "beach party" hosted by The Island 49 Band on Friday at The South Haven American Legion (429 County Road 750 N) in Valparaiso. The band delivers the sounds of summer via covers of Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffet, Bob Marley and others. There's even a limbo contest planned and a special treat to those sporting Hawaiian shirts or tank tops. More: 219-759-2121.
• Another escape might be to plan a road trip to Wisconsin Dells where Northwest Indiana's Pink Floyd tribute, Echoes of Pompeii, will perform an 8 p.m. show Friday at The Palace Theater (564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South). More: 608-253-4000 or dellspalace.com.
• Sunday's "Live From The Record Bin" internet radio concert/broadcast will be a live performance by Triway, featuring Highway Band members Dave Varella and brothers Jim and John Bonick. The weekly all ages broadcast is from 4 to 6 p.m. every Sunday on RegionRadio.Live from the Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart. No cost and complimentary refreshments served. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin.
• Crawpuppies frontman, guitarist and vocalist Chad Clifford will perform a solo concert from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Craft House (711 Plaza Drive) in Chesterton. Clifford performs a blend of cover songs and his own original tunes. More: 219-929-5570.
• The Shane & Mike Acoustic Trio performs Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. at Johnny's Tap (8050 Calumet Ave.) in Munster. More: 219-836-9218 or facebook.com/Shaneandmike.
The Picks will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Track Lounge (318 N. Jackson) in Crown Point. More: 219-663-9838 or facebook.com/thepicksband.
• Country music hit-maker Chely Wright performs Friday at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Opening the 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern show is rising country artist, Eric Burgett. More: 269-756-3879 or acorntheater.org.
Half of the Over/Under Band -- Pete Calacci and Kelly Skaggs -- will perform their acoustic duo show this weekend. Catch them at 9 p.m. Friday at Casey's Lanes (610 Colfax Ave.) in LaPorte, and Saturday at The Pivot Lounge (11217 Whitcomb St.) in Crown Point for an 8 p.m. show. More: facebook.com/PeteandKelly.
• Leroy’s Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter features Nawty Lite at 8 p.m. Friday, followed by Chronic Flannel on Saturday at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• At noon Friday, 89.1 FM-Lakeshore Public Radio’s “Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges,” features drummer Jonathan Schang and vocalist Leslie Hunt of District 97. Schang was voted Best Upcoming Prog Drummer by Modern Drummer Magazine while Hunt is an "American Idol" finalist. District 97 headlines an all ages triple bill at The Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in Hobart on Jan. 27 with special guests Stop.Drop.Rewind and Species. Tickets: $10. More: district97.net.
• At 7 p.m. Tuesday, guitarist/vocalist Jeff Massey of The Steepwater Band will stop by "Midwest Beat with Tom Lounges" to perform live and talk about his career as a global touring artist. The radio program streams live at LakeshorePublicRadio.org.