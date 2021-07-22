Entertainment is abundant this weekend in the Region

The following events are coming up soon in the Region.
• This weekend offers up Ridge Fest 2021 (6252 W. Birmingham St.) in Chicago Ridge. There will be three nights of notable rock bands, carnival rides, a beer garden, a variety of vendors and children's activities. The event kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with opening sets by The South City Revival (6:30 p.m.) and The River Kittens (8:45 p.m.), before national Southern Rock recording group, The Allman-Betts Band closes out day one of the annual festival with a 10 p.m. performance.
Saturday's entertainment line-up offers up One of These Nights (6 p.m.) and Sixteen Candles (8 p.m.) opening for national rockers, Sugar Ray (10 p.m.). Closing out the fest on Sunday is a four band roster featuring The Juke Shakers (3 p.m.), The Four C Notes (5 p.m.), An American Prayer (6:45 p.m.) and Queen Nation (8:30 p.m.), followed by musical fireworks. Tickets range from $5 to $10 for the concerts. More: chicagoridge.com.
• Pierogi Fest is back -- July 23, 24, and 25 -- after a year hiatus due to Covid-19 and people are more than ready to snap up those tasty little dumplings as they dance in the streets to live bands. Things begin with the always wacky Polka Parade on Friday night led by Mr. Pierogi, which leads to a full weekend of food, arts and crafts vendors, beer garden, games and daily entertainment. Among the many regional music makers scheduled to perform over the weekend are: The Ron Smolen Polka Band, Eddie Korosa & The Boys From Illinois, Sgt. Sauerkraut's Polka Band, Take 5, Nick Danger Band, The Muddsharks, Caught On Cline, Strung Out, Nomad Planets, Eaten Alive, Gennie O & The Windy City Brass Band and others. One not to miss is the annual performance by Mr. Pierogi & The Doughboys (8 p.m. on Saturday). More: facebook.com/whitingpierogifest.
• Music under the stars happens this weekend as several Northwest Indiana bands gather with their fans for The Highway Band Extended Family Reunion, at the Steam Corner Campground (2164 S. US 41) in Veedersburg, Indiana. Tonight finds many folks arriving to the grounds as campfire sing-a-longs pop up as revelers get in tune with the special vibe of this event. Friday features performances by Midnight Ramblers and Funky Mojo Daddy. On Saturday, it's back to back sets by Thanks Again, Justin King, The Bedlam Brothers Band, and fest namesake, The Highway Band. Cost is $50 per person for three days and two nights. Ages 15 and younger are free with paid adult.
• Valparaiso Special Events continues its "Lift Up Summer Concert" series of free musical performances in downtown's Central Park Plaza tonight with the 12-piece R&B/Latin dance group, Together, breaking out up tempo tunes from 7-8:30 p.m. Bring a picnic basket, blanket or chairs as the city's celebration of summer continues. More: facebook.com/ValparaisoEvents .
• The Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) has the eclectic jazzy/rock hybrid sounds of Fresh Hops, with special guest The Scoop on Friday. Another heavy metal tribute assault on the ears happens Saturday as The Art presents "OZZFest Revisited" at 7 p.m. with performances by Highspeed Dirt (Megadeth tribute), GIZNAD (Misfits/Danzig tribute), Crue-U (Motley Crue tribute) and Killer of Giants (Ozzy tribute). Tickets: $10 advance/$12 at door. More: brickartlive.com.
• Party rockers NAWTY will bust a move to make the joint groove on Friday at Chester's (791 Indiana Boundary Road) in Chesterton, starting at 9 p.m. More: 219-728-1047.
• The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary welcomes the gifted young bluesman, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram to the Hard Rock Cafe' Stage this weekend for a pair of special performances on Friday and Saturday, that mark the release of "662," his sophomore album for Alligator Records.
Just a ways down from the Cafe stage on Friday will be The Mike Wheeler Blues Band performing at the casino's Council Oak Bar Stage from 7-9 p.m. Wheeler is another rock solid bluesman who was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame in 2014. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes acoustic duo The Juniors on Friday at 7 p.m., followed at 8p.m. Saturday by rockers Thru The Blue Jimmy. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The Friday night Southpoint U.S. 30 Cruise-In at Valparaiso Harley-Davidson (1151 W. Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso returns with a free, all ages show by NWI blues quartet, Head Honchos from 6-9 p.m. More: hdvalpo.com or facebook.com/hdvalpo.
• Looking for something different? Try wrapping your ears around a night with Radio Gaga. The group mixes and mashes up the music of Queen with Lady Gaga, and will be found pumping out those hybrid jams tonight from 8-11 p.m. just over the state line at CD & Me (23320 S. LaGrange Road) in Frankfort. More: 815-469-7315 or CDandMe.com.
• Catch a performance tonight by Johnny V. at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso, followed by the soulful sounds of Sheryl Youngblood on Friday, before the groovin' and movin' music of Funky Mojo Daddy slides in on Saturday. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Double Tremble Dueling Pianos returns to Lynnie Ques Airport Bar & Grill at the Lansing Municipal Airport (3249 Glenwood-Lansing Road) in Lansing from 7-10 p.m. More: lynniequesbbq.com or 708-474-7837.
• InFunktious brings its show to Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso on Saturday. More: 219-462-1057.
• Led Zeppelin tribute act, Kashmir, returns to Wicker Memorial Park (intersection of Ridge Road & U.S. 41) in Highland for a 21 and over only show at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) tonight. General admission tickets are $7, with VIP patio table seating available for $80 (includes 8 seats and admission). Full bar and food available for purchase. More: 219-313-3934.
• Susan Williams & The Wright Groove rock over the state line this Sunday at The Back Forty (77 N. Main St.) in Manteno where they will host a blues jam with special guest, Sean McKee on guitar. Musicians wanting to jam need only bring their instrument. More: 815-468-7140.
• Friday's edition of the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," features former Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer and co-founder Doug "Cosmo" Clifford returning to the program from 1-2 p.m.
From 2-3 p.m., the program's musical guest will be Rebecca Loebe from the Austin-based female trio Nobody's Girl. Loebe will talk about the self-titled, full-length follow up to the 2018 EP "Waterline." Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.