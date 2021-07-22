Entertainment is abundant this weekend in the Region

The following events are coming up soon in the Region.

• This weekend offers up Ridge Fest 2021 (6252 W. Birmingham St.) in Chicago Ridge. There will be three nights of notable rock bands, carnival rides, a beer garden, a variety of vendors and children's activities. The event kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with opening sets by The South City Revival (6:30 p.m.) and The River Kittens (8:45 p.m.), before national Southern Rock recording group, The Allman-Betts Band closes out day one of the annual festival with a 10 p.m. performance.

Saturday's entertainment line-up offers up One of These Nights (6 p.m.) and Sixteen Candles (8 p.m.) opening for national rockers, Sugar Ray (10 p.m.). Closing out the fest on Sunday is a four band roster featuring The Juke Shakers (3 p.m.), The Four C Notes (5 p.m.), An American Prayer (6:45 p.m.) and Queen Nation (8:30 p.m.), followed by musical fireworks. Tickets range from $5 to $10 for the concerts. More: chicagoridge.com.