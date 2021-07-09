Evanescence, Halestorm double up on rock riffs for tour

Evanescence and Halestorm will bring double dose of rock to arenas this fall on their joint tour, an idea that sprang up after both bands had to take a year off touring because of the pandemic.

The U.S. tour, which starts on Nov. 5, brings together lead singers Amy Lee of Evanescence and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, who have been friends since their first tour together in 2012. Some of the stops include Seattle, Las Vegas, Detroit and Duluth, Georgia.

“It’s cool because our audiences, they like each other,” said Lee in a joint interview with Hale. “They fit really well together naturally, so it’s just cool to bring that big group of people together.”

“Talk about getting exactly what you wanted after not having what you want for so long,” chimed in Hale.

The two Grammy-winning rock bands have spent much of 2020 working on new music, with Evanescence releasing “The Bitter Truth,” the band’s first record of original material in a decade. Halestorm has also been hard at work in the studio, using the downtime to create.

Lee and Hale also both live in Nashville, Tennessee, when they aren’t touring the world. Their friendship bloomed on that first tour, especially when the two would hit the karaoke bars.