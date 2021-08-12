Fab Fest: Hammond’s Beatles extravaganza turns 15

John Vezmar, founder of Hammond’s annual summer Beatles celebrations, unintentionally used the title of a Fab Four favorite when discussing his festival’s longevity.

“It’s something,” he said. “I literally get messages from people saying ‘I was just a kid when my parents first took me to this thing.’ And now they’re grown up and coming. The Beatles transcend any generation to where we have this and people are like ‘we’ve got to go to this.’”

Bringing Beatles Fest XV to downtown Hammond Aug. 14, Vezmar ‘s first tribute to the rock music icons was on a much smaller scale. A handful of area favorites performed Fab Four favorites over the course of an evening within the confines of the now-defunct Hammond coffee shop and restaurant Blue Room Café.

Ever since, the festival has become a day-long event, with national and internationally renowned Beatles bands and artists sharing the stage with local favorites and it has become a Region summer festival staple.

The Tennessee-based Beatles 4 Sale are making their Beatles Fest debut this year and will kick off the live music festivities. The Blue Leaf’s, festival regulars Nomad Planets and the Region-based all-stars MegaBeatles and Chicagoland favorites American English round out the musical lineup.