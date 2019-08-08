John Vezmar, founder of Hammond's long-running Beatles Fest is in a position many festival music booking agents would be envious to be in.
Where many music festivals of all sizes struggle to find acts to fill their stages, Vezmar has Fab Four friendly acts reaching out to him for a slot on his roster.
"It's pretty wild to think about that sometimes," he said. "I think I say every year is the best year, lineup-wise, and I mean it every year. But this year's lineup is just crazy. It's phenomenal."
Beatles Fest kicks off at noon Aug. 10 in downtown Hammond. This year marks the 14th running of Vezmar’s Beatles Fest. What started out as an indoor evening festival at Hammond’s Blue Room Café has grown into a day-long celebration for Beatles' fans of all ages.
Headlining the event is The McCartney Years, a band hailing from Ontario, Canada, which focuses on Paul McCartney’s catalog with the Beatles, Wings and his post-Wings career. Chicagloand acoustic act favorites The Neverly Brothers, Region favorites Nomad Planets, Ohio rockers The Blue Leafs and NWI band Blue Submarine are also scheduled to perform.
Making the longest journey to Hammond for the festival are Diego Souto and the Revolvers. Hailing from Argentina, the four-piece group is making its stateside debut at Hammond’s Beatles festival.
"Diego e-mailed me out of the blue and said 'I have a band down here in Buenos Aires’ and to see if we would be interested (in the band performing at the festival),” Vezmar said. “I’m really excited about seeing them.”
Souto and the Revolvers are also on the lineup for Hammond’s first-ever Cold Roses Brew and Music Fest” which is scheduled in the same downtown Hammond space as Beatles Fest. Cold Roses Brew and Music Fest starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 9.
More than 30 craft breweries from the Region and beyond will be on hand for Cold Roses inaugural run. In addition to Souto and the Revolvers, Region-reared songsmith Tristen and Louder Than Bombs, a Smiths/Morrissey tribute band from Tennessee, are scheduled to perform.
"We construct temporary festival grounds for this one day and for years I've been thinking that we've got to do more,” Vezmar said. “For 14 years, it's been 'I do Beatles Fest. I've got to stay in my lane. Now with Cold Roses, you can go anywhere with it musically, and I'm pretty excited about that."