Fall Out Boy blasted onto the stage recently at Wrigley on a mission during their Mania Tour much like they did in the mid 2000s.
Fans gave the Wilmette natives a hero’s welcome as the group sang many of its Top 40 gems coupled with fresh material from the newest “Mania” album.
The emo-rock influenced pulsating quartet brought their intense melody-punk rock from the minute they hit the stage with a video homage to Chicago. The band pounded out hits like “Loyal Disorder of Water Buffalos,” “The Phoenix,” “Irresistible” and “Sugar, We’re Going Down.”
“It’s crazy being out here with you guys,” acknowledged bassist Pete Wentz. “Especially when coming to so many ball games.”
Hoisted 50-feet above stage in the latter part of the show, singer-songwriter and front man Patrick Stump recalled memories of growing up and writing “Grand Theft Autumn/Where is your Boy” in an apartment on Roscoe Street.
The band’s solidarity is evident and even after taking an agreeable hiatus in 2009 to pursue other projects, Fall Out reunited in 2013 for the album “Save Rock And Roll.” That album included the blockbuster hit “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)” that blazed to number one on the charts.
The band’s highly touted live concert experience, filled with pyro, video and explosions, is remarkably impressive. But even more than the show’s unfathomable energy, is Fall Out Boys’ electrifying catalogue of hits.
Their finale of “Centuries,” “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” and “Saturday” was a powerful sendoff for fans.
Fall Out Boy set the tone for many emo-punk-rock ensembles to follow such as Panic! At the Disco, Imagine Dragons, My Chemical Romance and the Twenty One Pilots.