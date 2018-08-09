The Porter County Parks & Recreation Department presents the third annual Prairie Magic Music Fest this Sunday at Sunset Hill Farm County Park.
It's a daylong rock 'n' roll romp in the sun with food trucks, a local craft-brew stocked beer garden and plenty of live music performed on the Red Barn Stage as visitors gather in the park's natural amphitheatre.
"Doing this event was the idea of Porter County Parks Superintendent Walter Lenckos, who came to me a few years ago to see if I could help him out with securing some of the entertainment for that first year. Here I am three years later, still doing it, but this is Walter's baby for sure," said Valparaiso concert promoter Rob Harkel of Brightside Music. Harkel secures the entertainment, does the talent scheduling and manages the stage, as well as works closely with the park department's marketing director Brooke Allen. "It's very much a team effort and it's gotten better each year," said Harkel, adding the fest opens at noon with music going from 1 to 7 p.m.
The talent line-up begins with regionally-based folk-rock group Big Road, R&B dance band Funky Mojo Daddy (featuring Ken Kinsey) and the jazz-rock-blues jam ensemble, The Joe Marcinek Band.
This year's headliner -- The Devon Allman Project featuring Duane Betts -- spotlights two rising stars with individual styles, who just happen to carry the DNA of one of rock music's most enduring groups. Still, one should not let their famous surnames dictate expectations. These respective sons of Allman Brothers Band legends Gregg Allman and Richard "Dickey" Betts certainly live up to the musical genes, but each has successfully developed a unique sound while forging individual identities.
"We're not out here playing a bunch of Allman Brothers songs," said Betts. "We may do a couple of old Allman Brothers songs together during the show, but it's only as a tip of the hat to our family roots, of which we are very proud, but we both have our own songs to play."
Devon Allman performed about a year ago at the Hammond Civic Center and drew rave reviews, so the idea of adding Duane Betts to the roster should entice Region rockers to attend.
Pursuing a musical career given their rich musical heritage was never a problem for either artist.
"I knew who my dad was, but that didn't mean studying the licks off old Allman Brothers records," said Devon Allman. "Those are their licks and I've got my own. I certainly respect them, but at the end of the day, my career is an amalgam of what I put into the well as a youngster. I grew up with a huge record collection that consisted of The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Doors, Iron Maiden, Kiss and all kinds of other artists just like every other kid my age."
"I was never intimidated," said Betts who used to perform alongside his father in the Dickey Betts' Great Southern Band and The Dickey Betts Band. "As a little kid, I started out playing drums. I used to like to bang on the drums all day. I didn't switch to guitar until I was 12 or 13. I'd sit in my room and play along with songs for hours. I'd play along and then hit rewind, then do it over and over until I got the lick down."
Like Devon, Betts respects his family heritage, but most of those records he learned guitar to were not by the Allman Brothers. "I'd play some of their records because they were always there, but I have always been into all kinds of music. I was listening and playing along with everything back then, from old blues artists, to jazz guys like John Coltrane and Kenny Burrell, to all the stuff that was big when I was a teenager like Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins. I especially loved the Black Crowes."
Betts was thrilled to meet the band while in his teens when they came to see Great Southern and even though they have long been friends, Betts' fandom for the group still comes through when he talks about former Crowes' guitarist Marc Ford producing a session for his newly released six-song EP, "Sketches of American Music."
"Marc even played drums on one of the tracks too, 'Think I'm Doing Well'."
The six songs that found Betts collaborating with Ford, session legend Steve Cropper and Stoll Vaughan have generated tremendous interest online and most will be included in Betts' performance on Sunday.
Allman has created quite a deep catalog of recorded music over the years -- some with earlier bands and three under his own name -- and he spans it all in his live show, including three or four culled from his latest release, "Ride Or Die."
"I want people to hear the new songs obviously, but I also have fans in the audience who want to hear some songs I did with my older bands like Southern Brotherhood and Honeytribe," said Allman. "We sold a fare share of albums with those bands, so I include stuff from those too. I like to also throw in a fun cover or two to surprise people."
Music was an early part of Allman's life. "I started with violin at age 10 and I was horrible. I switched over to the guitar when I was 13 because it was a lot sexier," he laughed. "In high school, I was into music, theater and acting. I remember one day realizing that I could get more chicks with a guitar than with a tuba or a violin. The guitar just spoke to me, there was a poetry about it and once I picked up the guitar it was love at first sight for me." He still likes theater and has not ruled out exploring acting at some point down the road, but for now his music is on the front burner as his star continues to rise.
Betts said he and Allman have been doing some songwriting together recently. He is hoping that they'll hit the studio and have a joint album project out within a year or so if things continue to gel. "It won't be released under his name or my name though," said Betts. "It'll be released under a band name. A cool band name that we haven't had time to think up yet." Keep up with these second generation rockers, respectively at: DevonAllman.com and DuaneBetts.com