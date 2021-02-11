Farewell to a beloved local NWI artist

I am sad to report that the NWI music community has had to say goodbye to another longtime and well respected member of its extended family.
On Jan. 26, multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Darrell Terry, age 54 of Lake Station, died after a long battle with liver cancer. Cause of death was complications following a liver and kidney transplant two months earlier.
Darrell was involved in many area bands through the years who played both country and rock, including Bootleg and The Darrell Terry Band, but it was perhaps performing and recording with his Southern Blues Rock group, Bad Cadillac, for which he is best remembered. Video: youtube.com/user/BadCaddyBand.
Aside from his various secular music groups, Darrell was deeply passionate about praise and worship music and in recent years formed The Steadfast Music Ministry as the vehicle for original worship compositions. Music from that and other Terry projects can be found at reverbnation.com/darrellterry.
The week of his death, Darrell had just completed and released his latest collection of music originals, 11 heartfelt songs, on which he played a variety of the instruments and sang lead. His friend and former Bad Cadillac member Bill Hayden reported Darrell recorded and mixed the tracks himself and the album is the last thing Darrell did as a musician.
Darrell Terry was blessed with musical DNA as his father Bill Terry was a professional renowned Nashville performer. Darrell was loved by NWI music fans and players alike. A large group attended a special memorial service last Sunday. Many spoke about their memories of Darrell and live musical performances were offered by his son Paul Terry and brother Opie Terry, along with the Andrea Quick & The Freedom Worship Team.
Copies of his new CD were made available to the family, friends and fans who attended the memorial. Darrell Terry leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Tamera Terry, three sons -- Paul, Jake and Ryan Terry -- and many folks whose lives he impacted with his music, his spirit and his giving nature. Rest in Peace music man.
MUSIC NOTES
• Tonight finds the national California-based alt-rock band TRAPT stripping down its heavy sound for a special 8 p.m. all ages acoustic "An Evening with..." performance at Hobart Art Theatre. Tickets are $17.50 and up. Chicago's Hairbangers Ball return Friday night with their powerhouse show of '80s metal covers and MTV-era stage garb, with Calumet City's classic metal veterans Fatal Order opening the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Then Saturday at 8 p.m., Smartypants brings in an energized mix of R&B, pop and rock. Tickets are $5 advance/$7 at door. All shows are all ages. Adult beverages available to those 21 and older. Limited seating on all shows and facial masks required. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• Jack Whittle returns to host the weekly "Thursday Open Mic Night" at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Nick Kazonis performs a mix of original tunes with cover songs on Friday. A rockin' night of electric blues by Derek Caruso & the Blues Fuse is planned for Saturday. Music runs 7-10 p.m. each night. More: 219-309-1660 or facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• The Chester Unplugged acoustic duo of Tim & Mike is on tap Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter. Contemporary pop and classic rock covers are served up Saturday by High Street Light. Live music runs 7-10 p.m. at this popular Mexican cantina and eatery. A special Valentine's Day show is on schedule for Sunday from 6-9 p.m. by musical duo, Dos Gatos. More: 219 926-6211 and leroyshotstuff.com.
• The now weekly "Open Mic" at Flat Rock Tap (6732 Calumet Ave.) in Hammond is hosted tonight and every Thursday from 8-11 p.m. by NWI multi-instrumentalist Marc Adrian, best known to local music fans for his years with the regional jam band, Groovatron. Keep up with Adrian at marcadrianmusic.com.
• R Bar (9521 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland has The AcoustiSharks (the unplugged version of The Muddsharks) doing live sets on Friday from 8-11 p.m. No cover/21 and older only. More: 219-922-8008 or r-barandgrill.com
• A night of Region-made alt-rock by Black Hand is planned for Saturday at The White Rhino Bar & Grill (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer, starting at 9 p.m. More: 219- 864-9200 or facebook.com/WhiteRhinoBarandGrill.
• Region singer/songwriter Carl Leach gets back out to perform his one man show this Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at Mugshots Grill (13031 W. 143rd St.) in Homer Glen, Illinois. Keep up with Carl at facebook.com/carlsings.
• Blues-rock quartet, Head Honchos, cranks things up on Friday from 8-11 p.m. at Emilio's Restaurant & Cantina (9400 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland. The eatery will feature soloist Mario Zavala from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, and dinner music by Brother John Kattke from 5-8 p.m. on Valentine's Sunday. More: 219-595-5465.
• Tickets for the Hometown Country Jam at Brickie Bowl in Hobart featuring headliner Lee Brice go on-sale at 10 a.m. Monday (2/15). Only 3,000 tickets will be sold. More: hometownjams.com.
• Celebrity interview/music program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio welcomes Toto guitarist/co-founder and journeyman rocker Steve Lukather (Ringo's All-Star Band, Edgar Winter, etc.) live from 1-2 p.m. to discuss his career, his new side band (The Players Club), and to spotlight their debut album, "I Found the Sun Again." Then at 2 p.m., vocalist JJ Farris of Slammin' Gladys will talk about how and why his hard rockin' late '70s band has reformed with its all original line-up to record a new album. Cuts from that new album, "Slammin' Gladys Two," will be debuted on the program. Stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
• On Tuesday evening (2/16) from 7-8 p.m., 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's evening edition of "Midwest BEAT" features rock guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Gunnar Nelson of the rock group, NELSON. The son of iconic rocker/TV star Rick Nelson, Gunnar's family has roots in Northwest Indiana. Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.