Farewell to a beloved local NWI artist

I am sad to report that the NWI music community has had to say goodbye to another longtime and well respected member of its extended family.

On Jan. 26, multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Darrell Terry, age 54 of Lake Station, died after a long battle with liver cancer. Cause of death was complications following a liver and kidney transplant two months earlier.

Darrell was involved in many area bands through the years who played both country and rock, including Bootleg and The Darrell Terry Band, but it was perhaps performing and recording with his Southern Blues Rock group, Bad Cadillac, for which he is best remembered. Video: youtube.com/user/BadCaddyBand.

Aside from his various secular music groups, Darrell was deeply passionate about praise and worship music and in recent years formed The Steadfast Music Ministry as the vehicle for original worship compositions. Music from that and other Terry projects can be found at reverbnation.com/darrellterry.

The week of his death, Darrell had just completed and released his latest collection of music originals, 11 heartfelt songs, on which he played a variety of the instruments and sang lead. His friend and former Bad Cadillac member Bill Hayden reported Darrell recorded and mixed the tracks himself and the album is the last thing Darrell did as a musician.