Faux fare featured this weekend in Region

Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart has a full roster of shows this weekend starting at 8 p.m. Friday with the national touring production of "Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute."

Sporting a repertoire of over 40 fan favorites and charted hits -- from "Waterloo" to "Mama Mia," "S.O.S." to "Knowing Me, Knowing You," and "Honey, Honey" to "Voulez-Vous" -- the Hobart venue is sure to be packed with people singing and dancing along to this high-energy homage. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 day of show. VIP seating is sold out.

On Saturday, it's a double header concert day for NWI's Mush Music. First comes a special matinee performance of Ocean's Rat Pack, with Tony Ocean, Bill Serritella and Elliot Wimbush respectively saluting the music of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. Tickets: $25 general admission. Saturday night finds music fans rolling down the river at 7:30 p.m. with the Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute group, Fortunate Sons. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 day of show with VIP ticket options. More: brickartlive.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Hobart's teen rocker on the rise, Geddy Trezak, does his first show of the new year tonight at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in Hobart as the featured performer of the eatery's weekly Acoustic Thursday concert series. Usually, young Mr. Trezak wields an electric guitar and performs with a full band behind him, but tonight he will step up solo and acoustic, to perform a mix of deep cut cover songs that belie his age, and a smattering of his own original songs. Music runs 6:30-9:30 p.m. No cover. All ages welcome. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille or 219-940-3152.

• An acoustic solo performance by guitarist Chris Bolint (of the band Zodiac) is on tap tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. The long-running regional covers band Scamp will shake things up on Friday at 8:30 p.m., followed on Saturday by The Nicole Jamrose Band. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The classic rock band Dyllyngyr is donating a performance this Saturday at American Legion Post #170 (789 Wabash Ave.) in Chesterton, to help raise funds for a struggling local family with a member battling kidney disease. The "Benefit for George" also includes a solo acoustic performance by alt-rocker Joshua Rocha, and break music by Northwest Indiana's Affordable DJ Service. More info: email to: haddadinsi@s-vt.com.

• Chicago-based Rolling Stones tribute Rocks Off will strut their stuff in true bad boy style on Friday atop the The Hard Rock Cafe Stage inside the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary as they cover songs from throughout the seven decades of music created by Mick, Keith and the rest of the boys. Then on Saturday, the arena rock covers group Infinity returns yet again to blast out familiar songs originally done by Styx, Journey, REO and others of that era.

There's more free music to check out across the casino's main floor at the Council Oak Bar Stage. Catch soul singer Laura Rain with her group The Caesars there on Friday, followed by the sizzling guitar-driven blues of Ms. Ivy Ford on Saturday. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Stand up comedy night happens every other Friday at Decibels at On The Roxx (2524 Portage Mall) in Portage, and this week is the weekend for laughs, which come at 8 p.m. courtesy of Alan Ford, Jason Laffoon and Will Hill. Cover is $10. Region party rock band, Nawty hits the stage there at 9 p.m. on Saturday for a $10 cover. More: 219-763-7300 or decibelsportage.com.

• The Nick Danger Band comes to Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter on Friday, with Ground Control Chicago taking stage on Saturday. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" returns this weekend at Leroy's with guest host Kenny Kinsey celebrating his birthday that evening. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Acoustic duo Hot Sauce dishes out songs on Friday at The Aftermath Cidery & Winery (15 N. Washington) in Valparaiso. No cover. More: 219-299-8463 or aftermathcidery.com.

• Tonight is the monthly 7-10 p.m. "open mic/jam night" hosted by engineer/musician John Huber in Studio B of his beautiful recording facility, The Spot Studio (Rt. 41) in rural Schneider. Sit in with The Revolving Doors house band, or perform on your own. Admission is free. Advance sign-ups are requested by messaging John Huber via facebook at: facebook.com/johnhuber1. Catch the monthly jam streamed live and later archived on The Spot Studio's Facebook page.

• Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith welcomes back Pink Floyd tribute group, Echoes of Pompeii this Saturday at 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. opening set by Mr. Funnyman. More: facebook.com/Avenue912.

• Blues rock trio The Head Honchos busts out some heavy-handed blues covers and originals just over the state line at The Thirsty Beaver (5599 127th St.) in Crestwood on Friday. On Saturday, the venue presents classic rock and some Motown covers too on Saturday with The Bad Idea Band. Music starts at 9 p.m. both nights. More: facebook.com/TheThirstyBeaverCrestwood.

• Host of the popular "Songwriter's Nights" at Smokey Jo's in Crete and Montego Bay Grille in Hobart -- Danny Lemmon -- recently sent me his latest CD of original music. The title of this 14-song collection is "Late Bloomer," and finds Lemmon straddling a variety of genres and styles, as stellar guest players contribute much to the finished product. Ask him to perform a few of these the next time you catch him in a local music haunt, and/or check his music out online. More: dannylemmonmusic.com.

• Chicago pop-rocker Kevin Lee has been making great music since the 1980s with his various bands and recently sent me his latest CD, "Lightning Strikes," featuring 5 original Lee tunes. Recorded under the name Kevin Lee & The Kings, the tracks here were self produced and released by Lee's own label imprint, Sigus Records. These tunes confirm Lee still has a knack for writing very catchy songs, the kind that continue looping in one's brain long after the song ends. Lee harkens back to the great Chicago power-pop era that birthed such bands as Off Broadway, The Kind, and Pezband. More: kevinleeonline.com.

International singer/songwriter Dan Navarro will be my musical guest next Tuesday (1/24) from 7-8 p.m. Central on the 89.1-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." We will discuss his latest CD, "Horizon Line," along with his upcoming live tour stop at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan on Feb. 17. Selected songs from "Horizon Line" will be featured during the interview. Stream the radio broadcast live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.