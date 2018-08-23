Although Robert Rolfe Feddersen continues to mine a wealth of songs as a solo recording and performing artist, he joined up with some like-minded musical cohorts to form a project call The Beer Hippies. The group is performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter.
This new music venture is the first group effort by the now Crown Point-based former milk delivery man, who earned a gold record and a fair share of fame over a decade ago as the vocalist and front man for the defunct Hollywood Records act Loudmouth.
"This is a collaborative effort of musicians, Blake Murray (bass), Steve Murray (guitar), Howie Wiesjahn (drums), Adam Conley (lead guitar) and myself," said Feddersen, who shares lead vocals and plays acoustic guitar in the band. "(We) formed because of everyone's love for music and craft beer. Beer Hippies shows are fun, energetic and engaging with top notch musicianship.
The Beer Hippies have been known to throw in a few stellar covers by some of the great acts they collectively admire. "People should come ready to rock out, dance and have a great time when they see this band," Feddersen said.
An Expanded Chicago Jazz Fest
The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events and The Jazz Institute of Chicago announced the expanded full lineup for the 40th annual Chicago Jazz Festival taking place at various locations and venues throughout the city between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2.
“In honor of the 40th annual Chicago Jazz Festival, the event continues to build collaboration within the Jazz community and share free Jazz music across Chicago,” said Mark Kelly, Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events.
Having added six additional days, this year's festival will feature considerably more free performances in neighborhood music clubs and venues than in the past. The schedule for these shows and also for the popular "Roof Top Jazz" performances in Millennium Park on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2 can be found at chicagojazzfestival.us.
MUSIC NOTES
• While it may be a bit of a drive to Fort Wayne, this columnist has no problem making the 90-minute trip straight down U.S. 30 because the reward comes while catching a concert at the new Sweetwater Performance Pavilion (5501 U.S. 30 W), a covered outdoor music venue, on the south end of the Sweetwater retail building. It features a state of the art sound system and free on-site parking.
The pavilion features top artists all weekend, starting tonight with Average White Band. On Friday, it's Southern rock with Blackberry Smoke followed on Saturday by '80s rock group Night Ranger. All shows are 7 p.m. with a short opening set by regional acts. Prices vary per show. More: 800- 222-4700 or sweetwater.com.
• Local favorites Chris & Lou perform a Beatles Celebration Concert from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Woodland Park's Oakwood Grand Hall (2100 Willowcreek Rd. ), as part of the Portage 2018 Summer Music Series presented by the Portage Parks & Recreation Center. More: 219-762-1675 or 219-762-3300.
• That "saxy" music man Berry Sperti who has been part of the Chicagoland music scene since the 1970s, will blow his own horn as the special guest performer this Sunday at the weekly Bob Mandarino Blues Jam at Goodfellas (11200 W. 129th Ave.) in Cedar Lake. The jam takes place on Sundays from 6 to 10 p.m. More: 219-374-6700.
• The jazzy progressive-pop sounds of the mostly original Region quartet Stop.Drop.Rewind is the featured fare this Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Byway Brewing (2825 Carlson Drive) in Hammond. The lads perform original jams from their new album "Element & Aftermath" and 2016's "Polarity," along with a handful of covers on the outdoor patio. No Cover and open to all ages. More: 219-844-5469 and stopdroprewind.com.
• The final date of the Highland Parks & Recreation Department's Wednesday evening "Music & Market" series wraps up the summer next week with the Aug. 29 double bill of Cousin Dave Neeley opening with a 5 p.m. acoustic music set, followed by a full band concert at 6:30 p.m. from contemporary country group Capernaum, which features LeAnn Stutler (who recently released her debut solo CD "It's About Time").
• Guitarist Glenn Reyna, of Northwest Indiana's Rocken Horse band, and guitarist Lorrie Kountz, of the Chicago group Chick Norris, have announced they will team up and rock for the sake of helping the animals of Erin's Farm Animal Sanctuary (5200 S. Liverpool Road) in Hobart. Info: erinsfarm.net. Dyer's Reyna heard that some of the horses at Erin's had injured themselves after being spooked by fireworks a few weeks ago. The two rock bands teamed up to rent Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso and will perform a Sept. 15 concert there. One hundred percent of the ticket revenue from that concert will be donated to Erin Yanz who founded and runs the sanctuary. More: mohlive.com/481/Rocken-Horse-With-Chick-Norris .
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. Hwy. 20) in Porter features The Hurricane Reggae Band on Friday at 8 p.m. and then on Saturday it's a night of hard rock with Downfall starting at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The Mad Ants are kick-starting their local performances as the release to not one, but two new albums looms in the months ahead. Band leader, guitarist, singer and songwriter Joel Justin revealed that a collection of classic songs titled "On The Covers" featuring customized "Ant" treatments and interpretations will be coming later this fall, followed by the year's end with an album of all new original songs titled "The Mad Ants Last Album." "We're playing the 9:30 p.m. slot on Aug. 31 at Griffith's Rock 'N' Rail Fest in downtown Griffith," said Justin, who said fans should watch for a lot more full band dates to be forthcoming. Meanwhile, catch Justin doing a solo performance tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Meditrina Market Cafe (24 Washington St.) in downtown Valparaiso. More: JoelJustin.com or Madants.com.
• Magpie Salutes performs Friday with Govt. Mule and The Avett Brothers at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. Magpie Salutes is the new group featuring Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien all former members of the now defunct band, The Black Crowes. Robinson will guest Friday on the 89.1FM Lakeshore Public Radio weekly program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Also guesting on Friday's program will be Americana troubadour Robbie Fulks who performs Friday evening at The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan.