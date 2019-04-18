The coming of summer is always signaled when the entertainment line-up for area festivals, music series, and other special events start being made public. That said, local talent rosters began trickling out this week. A few of them follow here with more to follow in the weeks ahead.
• "Spring Out Fest 2019" at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso, happens on May 18 and is headlined this year by Muddy Waters' youngest son, Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield and his stellar blues group, The Mannish Boyz. Morganfield recently released his first EP, "Mojo Risin'," and has a full length album scheduled to drop this summer. Americana/Blues duo James Gedda & Jack Whittle will open for Morganfield, who will chat with on air personality Ric Federighi on WIMS Radio (95.1FM / 1420 AM) at 10 a.m.am on April 29. More: portercountyparks.org/springout.
• Although Crown Point may still be in the process of building the actual stage at the city's new Bulldog Park (183 S. West St.), the facility's summer entertainment schedule for the park's inaugural summer season is already rolling out. Among the musical artists performing on various nights of the week at the new Franciscan Health Amphitheater at Bulldog Park are Chicago blues chanteuse Liz Mandeville & The Blue Points (June 19), Latin rockers Soundz of Santana (June 29), bluegrass/country ensemble Hazzard County Band (July 10), international Celtic rock artists Switchback (Aug. 3), national Allman Brothers tribute group Midnight Drive (Aug. 24), and some regional rock favorites like The Crawpuppies (July 18), Mr. Funnyman Band (July 6), and The Relics (Aug. 15).
• The North Township "Wicker Park Summer Concert Series" at Wicker Park Social Center (Ridge Road & U.S. 41) in Highland has announced a season of weekly "tribute" shows. The Thursday night 7:30-10:30 p.m. performances are for 21 and older audiences. All tickets: $7. Entertainment as follows: Pearl Jam Chicago (June 13), Inxs tribute Kick (June 20), Queen tribute Queen Flash (June 27), Tom Petty tribute Southern Accents (July 11), Journey tribute Infinity (July 18), Eagles Tribute One Of These Nights (July 25), Zeppelin tribute Kashmir (Aug. 1), Pink Floyd tribute Echoes of Pompeii (Aug. 8), Prince tribute Dean Ford (Aug. 15), and a tribute to Motown with Together (Sept. 5). More: wickermemorialpark.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Regional songwriters -- James Gedda & Jack Whittle -- team up Saturday for a night of music-making at Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso. Tickets are $10 for the 8-10 p.m. all-ages performance. More: 219-464-4700 or frontporchmusic.com.
• Catch the 9 p.m. performance on Saturday by Faze 3 -- Jesse Hernandez, Salena Pena and Buddy Goettsch -- as the veteran music-makers lay down tunes from a variety of musical genres at Marko's Bar & Grill (435 Ridge Road) in Munster. More: 219-836-2056 or markosbarandgrill.com.
• Singer/songwriter Cousin Dave Neeley hosts Saturday's "4-20 Big Lebowski Party" at The Town Pub (214 E. Commercial Ave.) in Lowell, with live music by The South County Cousins Band at 8 p.m. More: 219- 690-1947.
• On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., The Room (8353 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland hosts the debut stage performance of self-proclaimed new local "supergroup" -- Rosengolden -- whose repertoire runs the gamut from Motown and Pop, to Disco and Vegas schmaltz. This "show band" is anchored by the stage character "Richard Rosengolden," portrayed by former Bravo Johnny and Dick Diamond front man/vocalist Don Baron, returning to regional stages after much time away. More: 219-838-5909 or facebook.com/Rosengolden.