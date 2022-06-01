Fests and summer events roll out across Region

The summer looks like it'll be a rockin' one this year in the Region. Lots of local community fests and other special events are being announced and after a rough couple of years, anticipation is building with both the musical artists and the music fans.

Things kick off tonight at Crown Point's Bulldog Park Pavilion (183 W. West St.) in downtown Crown Point with AC/DC tribute group, Bonfire and special guest Gunner Brightweiser taking the large outdoor stage to start the city's 2022 Free Summer Concert Series. This show, like many at the park runs from 4-8 p.m. in tandem with the city's Classic Car Cruise events which feature food vendors and a cash bar. The full summer schedule was featured in last week's "Local Scene," and can be accessed at crownpoint.in.gov.

Entertainment schedules for other upcoming events have likewise been announce. Listed here are some of those happening this month.

Celebrate Schererville Fest is a five day event that runs from June 8 to June 12. Opening day features live music by Gypsy (5-7 p.m.) with rock/pop headliner Sushi Roll (8-11 p.m.). The rest of the fest features -- Smolen & Friends (5-7 p.m.) with retro-rock headliner Dick Diamond & The Dusters (8-11 p.m.) on June 9; Bad Alley Shadows (5-7:30 p.m.) and classic rock/pop headliner Mr. Funnyman (8:30-11:30 p.m.); Jessi & The Fizz (4:30-7:30 p.m.) and Pink Floyd tribute act Echoes of Pompeii (8:30-11:30 p.m.); with closing day welcoming Apollo Selene (4-6 p.m.) and country music headliner The Jonny James Band. Food vendors, a beer garden and bingo tent available nightly. More: schererville.org.

The City of Whiting hosts its Summer Concert Series at the outdoor Sheridan Stage (119th & Sheridan) with one headline local band each evening from 7-10 p.m. On June 16 it's pop/rock covers by Jessie & The Fizz; the guitar driven blues-rock of The Head Honchos is featured on July 15; Beatles music by Phil Angotti & Friends fills the bill on July 22; Pop/dance and rock covers by Nawty takes the stage on Aug. 12; '90s era alt-rock and grunge covers is served up by Chronic Flannel on Aug. 19; modern country music hits are covered by Steel Country on Aug. 26; and the series wraps up on Sept. 9 with the Latin/Soul of the ensemble group Heavy.

The Dyer Summer Fest 2022 features live music June 9-12 at Pheasant Hills Park (2301 Hart St.). The first night rocks with classic hits by The Muddsharks from 7-10 p.m.; Alternative '90s covers are performed by Chronic Flannel on June 10 from 8-11 p.m.; music fans get a double shot of bands on the weekend. Almond Grove (2-5 p.m.) and Little Giant (7-11 p.m.) performed rock covers back to back on June 11, while 5-N-Time (1-5 p.m.) and Sound Connection (6-10 p.m.) do the same on the fest's closing day of June 12. More: townofdyer.com.

Every Tuesday night from 6-7:30 p.m. beginning June 7, Portage LIVE! will present a free indoor concert at Oakwood Hall inside Portage's Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road) in Portage. The open seating concerts have food concessions, a cash bar and a car show before each music performance. The series opens this Tuesday with Jim Bulanda’s Salute to the Stars, a tribute to great crooners like Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Michael Buble and Frank Sinatra.

Other upcoming dates and artists scheduled at Woodland Park are R&B group ReTurn 2 Soul on June 14; veteran rock duo Chris & Lou on June 21; Rod Stewart tribute artist Chris Tartaglia on June 28; the Jason Martin Jazz Trio on July 5; Jimmy Buffett tribute band Island 49 on July 12; a night of comedy and famous musical impressions (Elvis, Johnny Cash, Louis Armstrong, etc.) with Harley Heir on July 19; Neil Diamond tribute artist Joe Zirconia on July 26; Hobart High School show choir Wolffgang does a variety of famous covers from the 1940s thru the 1960s on Aug. 2; 1960s garage rock legends Oscar & The Majestics rock out on Aug. 9; Elvis tribute artist Dave Thomas performs the music of "The King" on Aug. 16; vocalist Mario Zavala covers hits of the rock and soul era on Aug. 23; and the free concerts wrap up on Aug. 30 with Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones doing their "Jukebox Legends" show. More: portagelive.org.

MUSIC NOTES

• This week's ongoing "Free Country Friday Concert" series at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary features national recording/touring artist Jillian Jacqueline performing a free show on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at 9 p.m.

Keith Jackson & Triple Dose is the featured artist at the Hard Rock's Council Oak Bar Stage this Friday. Keith is part of THAT Jackson family and he last performed with his famous first cousins at the casino when The Jacksons did their famous homecoming concert on the Hard Rock Live concert stage earlier this year. Expect a lot of tasty funk and R&B covers, including a couple of Michael's hits.

On Saturday, things get hard and heavy at the Hard Rock Live Stage as three of the top '80s MTV-era bands perform their monster hits starting at 6:30 p.m. Performing are the heavy metal acts Skid Row, Warrant and Lita Ford. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• National recording and touring Oklahoma-based hard rock group Hinder (hindermusic.com) performs Friday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Hinder has been releasing albums since the early 2000s and enjoyed such radio hits as "Lips Of An Angel" and "Better Than Me." Opening acts for the 7 p.m., all ages show include the regional hard rock bands No Resolve, Seldom Told and Calloused. Tickets start are $25 with special VIP seating available. More: brickartlive.com.

• This week's "Acoustic Thursday" at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart features singer/songwriter Jack Cunningham performing a solo show before his big weekend performance at Crown Point's Corn Roast on Saturday. Cunningham will do a series of three sets between 6:30-10 p.m. while guests enjoy dinner, appetizers and cocktails. Family friendly and all ages. More: 219-940-3152.

• Music fans have an opportunity once again to help animals in need this weekend. Paws for Humanity -- a regional non-profit helping both large farm and domestic animals -- hosts a benefit concert this Friday at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. The evening includes 5 local music artists -- The Mike Felton Band, Patti Shaffner, The Peter Joly Trio, James Neary and The Chicken Dolphin Band. In addition to the music, there will be a silent auction. The event begins at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. More: acornlive.org. NOTE: Paws For Humanity (14671 Three Oaks Road) also hosts two monthly Sunday concerts on its farm/ranch throughout the summer (weather permitting) to raise funds to help in their mission. Dates and more information on those, along with the organization at pawsforhumanity.org.

• Musician Danny Lemmon will again host another of his monthly Acoustic Songwriter Nights at Smokey Joe's (475 W. Burville Road) in suburban Crete on June 8 from 6-10 p.m. These monthly all original music events are well attended, so reserving a table in advance is recommended at 708-672-3383. The June date will feature Barry Sperti, Billy Klein, Ted Spaniak, Deb "Dukes McKee" Van Dril, Carl Leach, Doug Dickensong, Kenbo and Dominic D'Andrea. The pre-scheduled monthly performance slots are open to any local songwriters. Interested writers can be included in future events by contacting Lemmon by phone at 708-431-0677 or via email at dalembros@aol.com. More: dannylemmonmusic.com.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

