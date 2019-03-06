When it comes to live entertainment, there aren't many bands who put on a better show than Fleetwood Mac.
The legendary band brought their concert back to Chicago recently. Their last performance in the Windy City was in October.
Fleetwood Mac proved it's still a band that can capture and keep audience attention. The recent United Center show included a number of the band's biggest hits and some surprise tunes.
The group currently stars Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. Lindsey Buckingham still is still not touring with the group.
Opening with "The Chain," which has long been a favorite with fans, the Mac soon followed that song up with tunes such as "Dreams," with Nicks on lead vocals; "Second Hand News," and "Say You Love Me.
"Last year was The Year of the Woman, but this year is even more The Year of the Woman," Nicks said before launching into "Black Magic Woman."
Nicks explained that "Black Magic Woman" was actually a song from the group's archives and was performed first by Fleetwood Mac. Nicks' vocals on the song, which later was a hit for Santana, were blues-tinged. Done by Nicks, it was a concert highlight.
Fleetwood Mac added some signature songs from Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz fame and Campbell of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers fame to the musical roster.
The group performed a beautiful cover of Finn's "Don't Dream It's Over," with Nicks sharing lead vocals alongside Finn and also sang the Tom Petty hit "Free Fallin'," with Nicks once again taking lead.
Other songs delivered by the band included "Everywhere," "Gypsy," "Rhiannon," "Landslide," "Hold Me," "Gold Dust Woman," "Go Your Own Way" and more.
It's always fascinating to watch Fleetwood offer his scorching drum solos in concert. He was a powerhouse on the drums once again during this show.
Songs in the group's encore were "Free Fallin',"; "Don't Stop," and "All Over Again," a duet by Christine McVie and Nicks.
Upcoming shows include Madison Square Garden, New York on March 11 and 18: Newark, New Jersey on March 13 and Boston on March 31. Later this year, the group will travel throughout Europe. To learn more about Fleetwood Mac's current tour, visit fleetwoodmac.com and livenation.com.