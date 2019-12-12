Mush Music Productions brings '80s superstar rocker Kip Winger to perform at The Room in Highland on Sunday.
Kip is the bassist, vocalist and primary songwriter of the melodic hard rock group that bears his name. Winger was a staple on MTV during the then all music channel's heyday.
Winger was nominated for an American Music Award in 1990 for "Best New Heavy Metal Band" and by then had already sold millions of copies of their albums "Winger" and "In the Heart of the Young," which spawned six Top‐40 radio singles, the biggest of them being "Seventeen," "Headed For A Heartbreak," and "Miles Away."
"It isn't a traditional tour. I play almost every weekend, so basically my whole life is one big tour, whether I'm doing dates on my own or with a band. I am always out there playing gigs all over the world. Dates are always being added and posted on my webpage," said Winger, during an interview with The Times earlier this week. His performance Sunday at The Room will be solo Kip and his guitar with only a percussionist as accompaniment.
"I do all the Winger (band) hits that people want to hear and a bunch of my solo albums stuff, share some stories and even bring people from the audience up to sing with me. If you haven't seen this show, I recommend it, and not because it's me, but because I think it's a show that is a lot of fun for people. I really love doing these kinds of shows and I do them a lot because of that," he said.
As a young rocker, Kip honed his chops in bands with his two older musical brothers, switching from guitar to the bass by default, but admittedly coming to love the instrument. After a few years, he formed the group Sahara with guitarist Reb Beach and drummer Rod Morganstein, who remain with him as members of the current Winger band when that group records and tours.
Just before releasing their debut Sahara album, it was discovered the band's name was already taken. "We had this great logo made for us and were ready to go, when we got a letter and found out we had to find a new name," Winger said.
Around that same time, Kip was touring as the bass player in rock legend Alice Cooper's band and had even recorded with Cooper on such albums as "Constrictor" and "Raise Your Fist And Yell." It was Cooper who strongly suggested to Kip to use his own name. "Alice was like, 'Hey, Winger is a great band name!' I wasn't so sure, but we needed a name, so...."
Winger as a band was born and through coaxing from Cooper's then guitarist Kane Roberts, the young band requested and received from Cooper the honor of opening shows for the iconic theatrical rocker.
Other career feathers in Kip Winger's hat since then, are his having performed and recorded with Alan Parsons (as lead singer for Alan Parsons’ Live Project), Roger Daltry, and even Bob Dylan. "It was while doing a show with (Chicago's own) Jim Peterik, one of his World Stage shows, that I first met Alan Parsons. Flash forward months later, I'm in an airport, when my phone rings and it's Alan, asking me to sing for his group. I'm like 'where do I need to be and when?'," recalled Winger.
Like many of the glam-infused hard rockers of the 1980s, Winger who once had girls screaming and swooning, found his high energy band suddenly displaced on the charts almost overnight when the "Grunge" scene exploded in Seattle with bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. Like a musical plague, grunge music swept in and killed off the melodic rock sound that had been dominating pop culture.
"Grunge hit hard and like a lot of other bands, Winger felt it," he said. Unlike many of his contemporaries of the day, the artist shifted gears musically and has not only survived by thrived the seismic shift in music.
Like a few other acts of the era (Night Ranger, Jim Peterik, Quiet Riot, etc.) the band Winger has found refuge and a supportive home at Frontiers Music, an Italian record label focused on melodic rock, which continued to fan the flames for those fans still in the market for more than teenage angst and anger. Their first album for Frontiers was 2006's "IV," which took on a darker and more serious tone and revealed a maturing of the band that has continued with 2009's "Karma" and 2014's "Better Days Comin'."
"I am in the process of making a new solo album and will soon be starting work on a new Winger band album." His solo album, as yet untitled, is well underway and should be ready sooner than later according to the artist. As for the new Winger band album? "Funny you should ask," he said. "It just so happens that Reb Beach (guitarist and co-founder of Winger) is flying in later today and we're going to be working on some things for the new Winger album not long after we wrap up our chat here today."
The delay in both a new solo album (his last was 2008's "From The Moon To The Sun") and a new Winger album was not a case of Winger taking time off but just the opposite. The rocker was busier than ever after turning his attention back to his first loves as a teenage student of music: classical music and ballet.
Winger's classical works have been commissioned and performed by the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and the Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra in Greece. His original score for the ballet "Ghosts," written for string orchestra, piano and harp, has become one of the most celebrated contemporary ballet scores in performance today.
In 2016, his "Conversations with Nijinsky" with the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra included music from ‘Ghosts’, and reached #1 on Billboard’s "Traditional Classical Chart" and got Winger nominated for a Grammy in 2017 for "Best Contemporary Classical Composition." "That is probably the thing that I'm proudest of at this point in my career," Winger said.
As if that were not enough, the Nashville-based musician also made his theatrical composing debut with "Get Jack, A Musical Thriller," now currently in the final development stage. It was presented in concert in New York this past October. He is currently composing his Symphony No.1, commissioned by the Nashville Symphony, which will be premiered in September 2020.
"I'm the kind of guy who always needs to keep busy and keep moving into new areas and trying new things," he said. "When I'm not writing or in a studio, I'm on a stage somewhere doing shows." Keep up with Winger, the man and the band online at kipwinger.com and wingertheband.com.
