Dave Grohl led the Foo Fighters in yet another commanding performance during their Concrete and Gold Tour at Wrigley Field recently.
Rockers Grohl, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel on bass, keyboard extraordinaire Rami Jaffee and formidable drummer Taylor Hawkins entertained a sold-out audience for nearly three hours.
Grohl bantered with the audience and reminded them of his last stint just three years ago when he was forced to play sitting in a throne because of a broken leg.
“You don’t care about my history of coming to this city,” teased Grohl. “You don’t want to hear about the first time I saw a band at The Cubby Bear. I wouldn’t be here unless I saw Naked Raygun because that was the night I decided I wanted to do this.”
Grohl promised to play songs from all eight of the group’s studio albums, which sent the audience into a frenzy.
Bombshells, like Cheap Trick HOF guitarist Rick Nielsen joining them onstage for “Ain’t That A Shame,” and The Struts’ frontman Luke Spiller coming out for the Queen anthem “Under Pressure,” kept the night intoxicating.
From the moment The Foo Fighters performed “All My Life” until their pulsating encore that included “Big Me, “Times Like These,” “This Is A Call” and “Everlong,” there was no sitting around this time for Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, or the audience.