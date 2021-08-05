Foo Fighters close Chicago's Lollapalooza with dynamic show

During the last day of iconic music festival Lollapalooza on Sunday, Foo Fighters delivered their rocking show to hard core fans who sang along to every word of the band's favorites.

Foo Fighters performed on the large T-Mobile stage situated on the south side of Grant Park and began their 8 p.m. show with "Times Like These" and "The Pretender."

Fans cheered the band on as they offered up their well-known anthems and a few covers of popular surprise tunes.

Front man Dave Grohl, who regularly speaks to the audience, told fans how happy he and the band were to be playing in Chicago at the famed festival. He said he remembered seeing punk band Naked Raygun in Chicago years ago.

"It changed my life forever," Grohl said.

The Lollapalooza stint was all about family for Grohl as he said he brought his family with him on the tour. He then introduced his daughter Ophelia, who turned 7 on Sunday and asked fans to join in to sing "Happy Birthday."

Daughter Violet, who now sings as a backup performer in Foo Fighters, later took the stage with her dad to sing a strong cover of band X's "Nausea."