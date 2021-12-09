For those about to rock...there's been a change

Last week an announcement was made by veteran Region musician Zeke Rongers that he is stepping down as lead guitarist of the hugely popular AC/DC tribute group Bonfire.

After 22 years of running around stage in schoolboy shorts while shredding the familiar notes and chords of AC/DC's greatest hits, Rongers is passing the torch and the role of "Angus Young" to a young firebrand guitar-slinger from Hebron named Peyton Walter.

"Peyton is 16-years-old and unbelievably talented. This kid shreds. He entertains! He first grabbed our attention with his rendition of the 'Star Spangled Banner' which has gotten over 385,000 TikTok hits. He sat in for a song back in August (with us)," noted Bonfire front man/co-founder Jim Hillegonds. Walter sat in with Bonfire again in October and Hillegonds knew then this kid was the one to bring on board as the new "Angus" once Rongers announced his plans to move on from the group.

Ever gracious as well as talented, Zeke Rongers posted his congratulations to young Walter on Facebook. Wrote Rongers -- "I want to wish you (Walter) all the best and know there is good reason why YOU were chosen. I know you will do a fine job! More than anything, remember to always have FUN while doing it!"