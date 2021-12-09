For those about to rock...there's been a change

Last week an announcement was made by veteran Region musician Zeke Rongers that he is stepping down as lead guitarist of the hugely popular AC/DC tribute group Bonfire.
After 22 years of running around stage in schoolboy shorts while shredding the familiar notes and chords of AC/DC's greatest hits, Rongers is passing the torch and the role of "Angus Young" to a young firebrand guitar-slinger from Hebron named Peyton Walter.
"Peyton is 16-years-old and unbelievably talented. This kid shreds. He entertains! He first grabbed our attention with his rendition of the 'Star Spangled Banner' which has gotten over 385,000 TikTok hits. He sat in for a song back in August (with us)," noted Bonfire front man/co-founder Jim Hillegonds. Walter sat in with Bonfire again in October and Hillegonds knew then this kid was the one to bring on board as the new "Angus" once Rongers announced his plans to move on from the group.
Ever gracious as well as talented, Zeke Rongers posted his congratulations to young Walter on Facebook. Wrote Rongers -- "I want to wish you (Walter) all the best and know there is good reason why YOU were chosen. I know you will do a fine job! More than anything, remember to always have FUN while doing it!"
Fear not... Rongers has hung up his short pants, but he assured in his posts, he is NOT hanging up his guitar. Local rockers will continue seeing him in area music haunts.
Walter's first official concert performance as the newly named "Angus Young" in Bonfire (facebook.com/chicagobonfire) happens Feb. 19 at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart. "That show will be the 22nd Anniversary of our Bonfire tribute band and the 42nd anniversary of the death of AC/DC's original front man/vocalist Bon Scott," noted Hillegonds. Tickets and info: brickartlive.com.
Holiday shows continue in the Region
Last week's "Local Scene" column noted the coming of not only jolly old St. Nick, but also the coming of more holiday entertainment events in the Region. Here are some of those.
• Party rock group NAWTY hosts the first of two "Toys 4 Kids Concerts" tonight at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City. This intimate, all ages, non-alcohol 7-9 p.m. show is limited to 40 attendees and requires the donation of a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more. More: facebook.com/RecordBinMC.
Then just 48 hours later, Nawty rocks another toy drive concert for Region 2 ABATE at American Legion Post #440 (Route 10) in Demotte from 6 p.m. to midnight. The group will entertain as supporters enjoy a wild game and traditional holiday food dinner. Cost for this 21 and older event is $20 per person/$30 per couple. More: 219-405-5802 or 219-688-5856.
• A holiday event featuring the Calumet Ridge Jazz Ensemble --a collection of 17 talented vocalists and musicians -- performs a "Holiday Musical Showcase" on Friday at Wicker Memorial Park (2215 Ridge Road) in Highland. This all ages event begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. and includes dinner with your $20 ticket and a cash bar for those 21 and older. The repertoire will be holiday favorites, along with some big band and jazz standards. Only 200 tickets are available. More: 219-313-3934.
• On Saturday, Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart presents its own "Toys For Tots" concert with the multi-tribute band line up of hard 'n' heavy hitters, including Maiden Chicago (Iron Maiden trib.), Subliminal Verses (Slipknot trib.), Sandblasted Skin (Pantera trib.), Giznad (Danzig/Misfits trib.) and Lethal Dose (Mudvayne trib.). Admission requires both a $10 per person ticket AND a new unwrapped toy. More: brickartlive.com.
• This Friday's 89.1-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," will be a mash-up with Chef Nick Liapes' "Let's Eat" foodie program. The combo program will collectively run from noon to 4 p.m. with several eatery guests and musical guests rotating live in studio along with various Lakeshore staffers as the NPR/PBS company hosts its holiday party on air, so as to include the station's listeners. Plenty of holiday music, cheer and listener call-in opportunities. Musical guests include The Spaniels Forever, Americana artists LeAnn Stutler and Patti Shaffner, and others. Food guests include Abbioco, Las Mamacitas, Palermo's Pizza & Pasta, Black Rose Pastries and 18th Street Brewing. Stream Live: lakeshorepublicradio.org.
MUSIC NOTES
• Louisville-based post grunge rock group Tantric now have 8 albums under its r collective belt, including the summer 2021 release "Sum of All Things" (Cleopatra Records), from which the group will likely pull deeply on Friday, when they return by popular demand to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart. The 7-11 p.m., all ages concert has two special guests, Paralandra and 38 Things. Tickets start at $20 for general admission. VIP is available. More: brickartlive.com.
• The dynamic musical duo of Billy O & Chris Grove teams up once more this evening from 8-10 p.m. for a performance of original and cover songs at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Bobby Pena & Jeremy Smolen pair up for an all acoustic 9 p.m. to midnight performance on Saturday, and Ian Gill of Fresh Hops fame returns to host the pub's "Sunday Open Mic" from 9 p.m. to midnight. More: finnegansdyer.com.
• Beaver Lopez and Aaron Harris of the band Dem Again team up and along with some musical friends for a 7-10 p.m. performance tonight at Three Monkeys Pub (21 W. 112th Ave.) in Crown Point. More: 219-662-7000.
• Originally scheduled for Nov. 4 but postponed due to illness, the intimate CD preview performance by alt-rockers Stop.Drop.Rewind happens this Friday at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City from 7-10 p.m. The trio performs all the tracks from their forthcoming new album, "Heavy Love," along with some fan favorites. Solo artist Kasim Whiting opens the show. All ages welcome, but attendance is strictly limited to 40 tickets, so it's strongly advised to call ahead. Cost is $5. More: facebook.com/RecordBinMC or 219-210-3813.
• The excellent guitar stylings of Marco Villarreal are found tonight at Ciao Bella (1514 U.S. 41) in Schererville from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in accompaniment to the jazzy/soulful vocalizing of Lauren Dukes. Amy Smolen and Aaron Harris team up Friday from 7-10 p.m. and Jack Cunningham performs a solo acoustic show on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-322-6800.
• Party rock group The Party Faithful returns to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary for a 9 p.m. performance at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage. On Saturday, the Cafe stage welcomes the Americana-tinged rock band, Fletcher's Rockwell. More: 219-228-2383.
• Gerhart rocks out Saturday at Spirro's Lounge (4760 Calumet Ave.) in Hammond starting at 9:30 p.m. Their sound is a blend of alt-meets-classic rock. More: 219-932-3255.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter features the guitar-driven blues rock of Head Honchos on Friday, followed on Saturday by the Chester Brown & Friends Christmas Party. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. The Sunday "Blues Jam" (7 to 11 p.m.) with Corey Dennison returns this week. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Chicago bluesman Vino "The Music Man" Louden performs tonight at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. The rip-roaring guitar blues of The Ivy Ford Band returns on Friday, followed on Saturday by even more blues via The Luke Pytel Band. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• All ages are welcome to attend and perform at the family-friendly 6-9 p.m. "Monday Open Mic Night" at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City, which features rotating weekly hosts, provided backline and complimentary light refreshments. This Monday's host Derek Caruso of The Blues Fuse. More: 219- 210-3813.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.