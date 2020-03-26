You are the owner of this article.
For your listening pleasure: Enjoy new albums while staying at home
For your listening pleasure: Enjoy new albums while staying at home

While we're in the midst of the coronaviris crisis, homebound folk have been looking for different ways to be entertained.

Music fans can turn their attention to a number of new albums that have recently been released. Some artists have even pushed up release dates so fans can be entertained while they're adhering to the stay at home ordinances.

A variety of musical styles star on the new album roster. There's everything from rock and pop to country, jazz, blues and easy listening selections that have jumped into the marketplace in the last few weeks.

Among the musicians and groups offering new albums are Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, whose last album was released in 2004. His latest work "Solo" features songs brought to life solely by his guitar.

Another long-awaited album is "Gigaton" by Pearl Jam, which will actually be released on Friday. Pearl Jam also released its new track "Quick Escape" from "Gigaton" on Wednesday. The group comments on everything from politics to the environment  on this release.

In conjunction with the release of "Gigaton," the Seattle band has a "Quick Escape" arcade game allowing fans to pick a member of Pearl Jam to play a space invader game. Learn more about the album and game at pearljam.com.

Singer Dua Lupa's "Future Nostalgia" was scheduled to be released in early April but has been pushed up to Friday.

The following is a list of albums available in the marketplace.

Robert Cray Band, "That's What I Heard" (Nozzle/Thirty Tigers)

Sadler Vaden, "Anybody Out There," (Dirty Mag Records)

Hailey Whitters, "The Dream," (Pigasus)

Mandy Moore, "Silver Landings," (Verve Forecast)

Pearl Jam, "Gigaton," (Monkeywrench/Republic Records

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, "Naked Garden," (Fantasy Records)

5 Seconds of Summer, "Calm," (Interscope)

Jonathan Wilson, "Dixie Blur," (BMG/Bella Union

Niall Horan, "Heartbreak Weather," (Capitol Records)

Tony Allen and Hugh Masekela, "Rejoice!" (World Circuit Records)

Gordon Lightfoot, "Solo," (Rhino)

Morrissey, "I Am Not A Dog On A Chain," (BMG)

Dave Simonett, "Red Tail," (Thirty Tigers)

Dua Lupa, "Future Nostalgia," (Warner Records)

