For your listening pleasure: Enjoy new albums while staying at home

While we're in the midst of the coronaviris crisis, homebound folk have been looking for different ways to be entertained.
Music fans can turn their attention to a number of new albums that have recently been released. Some artists have even pushed up release dates so fans can be entertained while they're adhering to the stay at home ordinances.
A variety of musical styles star on the new album roster. There's everything from rock and pop to country, jazz, blues and easy listening selections that have jumped into the marketplace in the last few weeks.
Among the musicians and groups offering new albums are Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, whose last album was released in 2004. His latest work "Solo" features songs brought to life solely by his guitar.
Another long-awaited album is "Gigaton" by Pearl Jam, which will actually be released on Friday. Pearl Jam also released its new track "Quick Escape" from "Gigaton" on Wednesday. The group comments on everything from politics to the environment on this release.
In conjunction with the release of "Gigaton," the Seattle band has a "Quick Escape" arcade game allowing fans to pick a member of Pearl Jam to play a space invader game. Learn more about the album and game at pearljam.com.
Singer Dua Lupa's "Future Nostalgia" was scheduled to be released in early April but has been pushed up to Friday.
The following is a list of albums available in the marketplace.
Robert Cray Band, "That's What I Heard" (Nozzle/Thirty Tigers)
Sadler Vaden, "Anybody Out There," (Dirty Mag Records)
Tony Allen and Hugh Masekela, "Rejoice!" (World Circuit Records)
Gordon Lightfoot, "Solo," (Rhino)
Morrissey, "I Am Not A Dog On A Chain," (BMG)
Dave Simonett, "Red Tail," (Thirty Tigers)
Dua Lupa, "Future Nostalgia," (Warner Records)
ELOISE VALADEZ - My Region: Foodie locales, shrines and a venue
1 of 6
Calumet Fisheries has been a favorite place for years. My family and I have frequented it since I was a kid and we've enjoyed a variety of seafood, from smoked salmon to fried shrimp. The fish shack is located on the west end of the 95th Street Bridge on Chicago's Southeast Side. The 95th Street Bridge is famous for its role in the film "The Blues Brothers." It was the bridge Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi jumped across by car in the movie. The late Anthony Bourdain also visited it for one of his television shows. Calumet Fisheries also won an American Classics James Beard Award in 2010.
The National Shrine of St. Jude at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Chicago's Southeast Side is visited by people from all around the Region as well as the faithful from around the U.S and the world. I've attended the various novenas in honor of St. Jude at the shrine and have often just gone into the church for a moment of prayer.
Artists of all genres have performed at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond. I've attended and covered concerts from musicians and performers such as Ringo Starr and the All Star Band, the late Donna Summer, Patti LaBelle, Steve Martin, Styx, Donny and Marie, Huey Lewis and the News and many others at the casino's state-of-the-art theater.
The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John provides a nice place for prayer and meditation. I've regularly made plans to visit the serene site. Various sculptures along the walk through the outdoor shrine relay the story of Jesus and his last days including the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension. Our Lady of the Millennium statue stands in front of the shrine. Also on the grounds is a gift shop featuring everything from prayer books, religious statues, CDs and other products to food items and assorted gifts.
When I think of ice cream, I think of Gayety's. The ice cream shop has been popular with Region sweets fans since 1920 when it was located in the South Chicago neighborhood of Chicago. It wasn't far from my house at the time so my family and I had a steady diet of Gayety's ice cream through the years. It's now under new ownership in downtown Lansing but is still dishing out its delicious ice cream. I always opt for the Lover's Delight sundae when I'm at Gayety's.
Calumet Bakery in Lansing is always a popular stop to sooth my sweet tooth. I've visited the bakery since I was a child and went to the original Calumet Bakery in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. When I have a taste for coffee cake or other spectacular cakes, cookies and pastries, I head for Calumet Bakery.
ELOISE VALADEZ — My Region: Foodie locales, shrines and a venue
1 of 6
Calumet Fisheries has been a favorite place for years. My family and I have frequented it since I was a kid and we've enjoyed a variety of seafood, from smoked salmon to fried shrimp. The fish shack is located on the west end of the 95th Street Bridge on Chicago's Southeast Side. The 95th Street Bridge is famous for its role in the film "The Blues Brothers." It was the bridge Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi jumped across by car in the movie. The late Anthony Bourdain also visited it for one of his television shows. Calumet Fisheries also won an American Classics James Beard Award in 2010.
Times file photo
The National Shrine of St. Jude at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Chicago's Southeast Side is visited by people from all around the Region as well as the faithful from around the U.S and the world. I've attended the various novenas in honor of St. Jude at the shrine and have often just gone into the church for a moment of prayer.
Eloise Marie Valadez, The Times
Artists of all genres have performed at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond. I've attended and covered concerts from musicians and performers such as Ringo Starr and the All Star Band, the late Donna Summer, Patti LaBelle, Steve Martin, Styx, Donny and Marie, Huey Lewis and the News and many others at the casino's state-of-the-art theater.
Provided
The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John provides a nice place for prayer and meditation. I've regularly made plans to visit the serene site. Various sculptures along the walk through the outdoor shrine relay the story of Jesus and his last days including the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension. Our Lady of the Millennium statue stands in front of the shrine. Also on the grounds is a gift shop featuring everything from prayer books, religious statues, CDs and other products to food items and assorted gifts.
Mary Jane Grandinetti
When I think of ice cream, I think of Gayety's. The ice cream shop has been popular with Region sweets fans since 1920 when it was located in the South Chicago neighborhood of Chicago. It wasn't far from my house at the time so my family and I had a steady diet of Gayety's ice cream through the years. It's now under new ownership in downtown Lansing but is still dishing out its delicious ice cream. I always opt for the Lover's Delight sundae when I'm at Gayety's.
Eloise Marie Valadez, file, The Times
Calumet Bakery in Lansing is always a popular stop to sooth my sweet tooth. I've visited the bakery since I was a child and went to the original Calumet Bakery in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. When I have a taste for coffee cake or other spectacular cakes, cookies and pastries, I head for Calumet Bakery.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.