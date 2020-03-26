For your listening pleasure: Enjoy new albums while staying at home

While we're in the midst of the coronaviris crisis, homebound folk have been looking for different ways to be entertained.

Music fans can turn their attention to a number of new albums that have recently been released. Some artists have even pushed up release dates so fans can be entertained while they're adhering to the stay at home ordinances.

A variety of musical styles star on the new album roster. There's everything from rock and pop to country, jazz, blues and easy listening selections that have jumped into the marketplace in the last few weeks.

Among the musicians and groups offering new albums are Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, whose last album was released in 2004. His latest work "Solo" features songs brought to life solely by his guitar.

Another long-awaited album is "Gigaton" by Pearl Jam, which will actually be released on Friday. Pearl Jam also released its new track "Quick Escape" from "Gigaton" on Wednesday. The group comments on everything from politics to the environment on this release.

In conjunction with the release of "Gigaton," the Seattle band has a "Quick Escape" arcade game allowing fans to pick a member of Pearl Jam to play a space invader game. Learn more about the album and game at pearljam.com.