Anytime Frankie Valli steps on stage, people can expect to celebrate decades of hit songs.
During a recent show at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, Valli, who jumped into the limelight in the early '60s as the lead singer of the Four Seasons, delivered a good selection of the group's hits.
Performing with Valli these days is a quartet of young men who have been given the moniker the Four Seasons and they back up the iconic Valli with smooth harmonies and suave dance moves. The quartet was also dressed in suits just as the original group members always were.
The legendary Jersey Boy performed a nearly two-hour show which was high on energy and humor as Valli regularly talked to his audience and joked every so often.
Among songs on Valli's play list were "Dawn," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "Beggin', " "Silence is Golden," "Swearin' to God," and more.
The Four Seasons' and solo Valli hits seem tailor made for sing-alongs and audience members did just that during many of the songs, including "Grease," "December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)" and "Sherry."
Valli will once again be in the Chicago area later this year when he performs Sept. 28 at The Rosemont Theatre.
For more information on Valli, visit frankievallifourseasons.com. For information on upcoming shows at Four Winds Casino, visit fourwindscasino.com.