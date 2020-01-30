Free concerts celebrate Black History Month

February is Black History Month and two of the Region's best known African-American musical artists/groups will be celebrating it by giving free, family-friendly performances next week.
I'll be serving as guest MC for both events. While it is usually common practice to be quiet in a library, such will not be the case as audiences gather for these two musical events planned by local libraries in the Region.
First up is the Friday, Feb. 7 salute to black music artists from the doo-wop era to the Motown years with The Spaniels Forever doing an After Hours performance at The Lansing Public Library (2750 Indiana Ave.) in Lansing. The iconic vocal quartet started its career on the street corners of Gary, Indiana and is best known for the 1954 hit single, "Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight."
Anchored by charismatic 85-year-old bass singer Billy Shelton, the beloved vocal group will perform hits from the 1950s through the 1970s, along with a few traditional gospel selections to underscore the importance of the church in the development and evolution of Black Music in America. More: 708-474-2447.
The second free event happens at the Hammond Public Library (564 State St.) in Hammond on Monday, Feb. 10. That event will spotlight the impact and legacy of the Chicago Blues sound with a 6:30 p.m. salute to iconic Windy City blues pioneer Muddy Waters, performed by Muddy's youngest son Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz, fresh from Morganfield's headline performance last week at the 13th annual Luckenback Texas Blues Festival.
Morganfield honors his father's legacy by performing his own treatments of such Muddy classics as "Got My Mojo Working," "Baby Please Don't Go," "Mannish Boy," "Hoochie Coochie Man," "Kansas City" and many others. He adds his own original selections like the homage to Chess Records, "Baby, Let's Play Chess."
Morganfield's band -- The Mannish Boyz -- includes guitarist Rick Kreher, a one-time member of Muddy Water's band. More: 219-931-5100.
Although the performances are free for all ages, the libraries request guests planning to attend RSVP to the phone numbers listed in the above copy, so they can plan ahead for seating.
MUSIC NOTES
• NWI's Texas Thunder's Dan Huston pass on playing the "country pop" of today's newer artists in favor of taking their audiences back to the days when there was sawdust on the floor. Catch them thundering through the old-school country sounds of artists like Waylon, Willie, Johnny and other vintage C&W icons this Saturday evening (10 p.m.-2 a.m.) at Spirro's Lounge (4760 Calumet Ave.) in Hammond. More: 219-932-3255.
• Region-born and bred Jerod Bolt has been kickin' up dust in Nashville, Tennessee with his original music in recent years. Serving in the U.S. Marines and being deployed to the Middle East helped inspire some of his songs, including the moving "One Prayer Away," which is sure to be performed live when Bolt brings it all home for his 7 p.m. concert Friday at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Tickets for the all ages show are $10 advance/$15 at door. More: facebook.com/jerodboltmusic
• On Saturday, the music of Pink Floyd will be performed for a 21 and older audience at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main. St.) by a group called, In The Flesh, not to be confused with the PF band from the Region that was around in the late 1990s and early 2000s. This band formed in 2010. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $10 Advance/$15 day of show. More at: facebook.com/PinkFloydInTheFlesh.
• Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) has singer/songwriter Steve Ball on stage this evening with The Nick Alexander Blues Band following on Friday, and the musical duo of Nick Kazonis & Susan Williams on Saturday. All performances are 7-10 p.m. with no cover. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the blues rock of The Head Honchos on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday the rock group Positive Vibe Technicians will break out tunes at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Sunday's "Live From The Record Bin" broadcast features Nick Kazonis co-hosting the "Acoustic Open Mic" from 4-6 p.m. Acoustic musicians are welcome to perform and music fans of all ages are welcome to attend the live performances. Others can listen to the performance broadcast live in real time via the store's "Vintage Lounge" channel, through the Region Radio app or online at .RegionRadio.Live. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• Danny Lemmon of The Lemmon Brothers Band hosts his monthly Acoustic Songwriters Open Mic a week from tonight (Feb. 6) at Smokey Jo's Cafe (475 W. Burville Road) in Crete from 6-10 p.m. Venue info: smokeyjos.com. Those interested in participating and showcasing their songs should contact Lemmon before then to schedule a performance slot. Those already on board for the night are Mike O'Meara, Billy Klein and Carl Leach. Contact Lemmon at 708-431-0677.
• The Room (8353 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland brings in a unique show next Thursday (Feb. 6). Local music promoter Paul Panicali's Mush Music welcomes the international heavy rockers Saliva to the venue for a special "unplugged" evening of music. More: 219-838-5909.
• My condolences to my friend, singer/songwriter/recording artist Ron LaSalle on the Jan. 20 passing of his mother, Mary Louise Lascelle, age 85. A transplanted New Yorker, LaSalle has been part of the Chicagoland music community since his days of fronting the popular Bob Seger tribute group, Ron LaSalle & the Twin Bullet Band. He has since carved out a successful solo career with his original and robust blues style, continuing to write, record and produce in the Chicago area.
• This Friday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," selections from this columnist's "Top 10 Albums of 2019" will be spotlighted and the artists profiled and discussed, with some possible call-ins from them.
Then at 7 p.m. Tuesday,"Midwest BEAT" welcomes bassist/bandleader Keith Jackson of Triple Dose to guest live in the studio. Jackson's group will be kicking off the music on Feb. 14 at the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) for the Valentine's Day "Women of Motown" musical revue. Jackson will talk about his musical career and how being a member of pop music's most famous families has impacted him as a performer. Lakeshore programs stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org).