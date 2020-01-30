Free concerts celebrate Black History Month

February is Black History Month and two of the Region's best known African-American musical artists/groups will be celebrating it by giving free, family-friendly performances next week.

I'll be serving as guest MC for both events. While it is usually common practice to be quiet in a library, such will not be the case as audiences gather for these two musical events planned by local libraries in the Region.

First up is the Friday, Feb. 7 salute to black music artists from the doo-wop era to the Motown years with The Spaniels Forever doing an After Hours performance at The Lansing Public Library (2750 Indiana Ave.) in Lansing. The iconic vocal quartet started its career on the street corners of Gary, Indiana and is best known for the 1954 hit single, "Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight."

Anchored by charismatic 85-year-old bass singer Billy Shelton, the beloved vocal group will perform hits from the 1950s through the 1970s, along with a few traditional gospel selections to underscore the importance of the church in the development and evolution of Black Music in America. More: 708-474-2447.