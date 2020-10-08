Freek Johnson & Chester Brown are Region musicality at its best

Jam Band Heaven is how this columnist describes Saturday's 8 p.m. double-bill of Freek Johnson and Chester Brown Band at the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. It's a pairing of two of the Region's most musically mind-blowing bands.
With their improvisational forays, jazz fusionists Freek Johnson (facebook.com/freekjohnson00) evokes memories of jazz-rock pioneers like The Headhunters, Weather Report, and at times, even The Mothers of Invention.
Elements of rock, funk, Latin rhythm and varying eclectic styles are fair game at a typical Freek Johnson gig, which is itself somewhat of an oxymoron, because there is no such thing as a "typical" Freek Johson gig. Co-founder and drummer Billy Romer once described their broad sound to me as having "a variety of world music influences and flavors."
The group first came on this journalist's radar in 1997, about a year after former schoolmates Marco Villarreal and bassist Buddy Pearson recruited Romer and began jamming together. Now, more than a quarter century later, the core three (with various others over the years) have continued to reinvent the musical wheel with sets of jaw dropping improvisation and stellar musicality that is second to none in Chicagoland.
Rounding out Freek Johnson for the last 5 years or so, has been saxophonist Mike Carson. The quartet will open the show on Saturday, but will return to join Chester Brown for a rave up encore set featuring both groups at the evening's end.
Formed in Chesterton some 20 years ago, Chester Brown (chesterbrown.org) made a local name for themselves as an all original music group at a time when original music projects were mostly overlooked by booking agents, club owners and the public itself, in favor of the endless barrage of bands who nightly regurgitated hits like Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl," Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" and Rick Springfield's "Jessie's Girl."
Chester Brown has not only survived, albeit with multiple membership changes, but thrived and remain a top drawing and much respected band in the Great Lakes Region, while even releasing a few impressive albums along the way.
Chester Brown is more Americana-rooted and old-school than Freek Johnson. CB shows find the guys reinventing their own great original songs each show, giving varying treatments gig to gig. Those who love the above listed groups, along with Dylan, Crazy Horse and that ilk, should love Chester Brown. Tickets: $12 advance/$15 at door. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
MUSIC NOTES
• Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young tribute, Marrakesh Express, performs a free, all ages concert on Friday at Griffith's Central Park (600 N. Broad St.) in Griffith. Opening at 7:30 p.m. is a full band performance by three-time Grammy nominee and iconic Chicago blues harmonica player, Billy Branch. Marrakesh Express performs at 9:30 p.m. More: facebook.com/marrakeshmusic.
• Nawty members Shane Coursel (guitar) and William Jonathon Jones (drums) will sit in to help celebrate the CD release of their vocalist/band leader at "Mandalyn’s Wrecked Release Party," hosted from 3:30-6:30 p.m. by Mandalyn Music and Shocroff Management Company on a track of land located at 43 Sunset St. in Hebron. Also sitting in for the special showcase performance is bassist Kenny Kinsey (of The Kinsey Report). Tickets are $20. Social distancing is required. More: Mandalynmusic.com or shocaroffmanagement.com.
• The bi-monthly 1-4 p.m. Sunday Brunch Jam hosted by Andy Sutton Music Co. happens Sunday at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville. Core jazz group Andy Sutton (drums), Nick Kazonis (guitar), Kris Lohn (bass), and DiKoboe Berry (vibes) , welcomes special guest, piano man Walter "Waz" Lisek, a veteran of many touring jazz combos and jam bands. The second half is an "open jam," allowing others to sit in with the band. More: 219- 322-2337 or regionaletaphouse.com.
• Bottom's Up Bar & Grill (1696 Thorton Road) rocks outdoors on Saturday from 4-11 p.m. for its end of summer Octoberfest, featuring this five band line up (in performance order): The Smolens (4 p.m.), Retropolitan (5 p.m.), Soulfinger (6:30 p.m.), Cloud 9 (8 p.m.) and Little Giant (9:30 p.m.. More: BottomsUpOnline.com or 708-418-3877.
• Blues guitarist Jack Whittle hosts his weekly Thursday Open Mic this evening from 7-10 p.m. with special guest co-host Stephen Jude at Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.). Friday features acoustic musician Luke Pytel, followed on Saturday by The Pete Galanis Band, both shows are 7-10 p.m. Veteran Chicago blues woman Joanna Connor returns to Elements Sunday for a 4-7 p.m. show. More: 219-309-1660 or.elementswinebar.com.
•The Barnyard Jams at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road) in Hobart happen every weekend through .Nov. 1 on the outside stage. Acoustic duo Chris & Lou play from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the Caught On Cline Band from 2-5 p.m. R&B/jazz vocalist Lauren Dukes delivers tunes Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., followed by guitarist Marco Villarreal from 2-5 p.m. More: countylineorchard.com or 219-947-4477.
• Leroy's has the classic rock covers band Phantom Zone providing the 8 p.m.-midnight soundtrack for their AYCE Fish this Friday. Another night of classic rock hits follows on Saturday from 8 p.m.-midnight with The 444 Band. Heads up music fans... Chicago Bears football broadcasts replace live music on Sundays at Leroy's this week through the end of the year. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• My condolences to the members of The Buckinghams and the family of Peter Selton on the Oct. 3 death of Shelton in his native England. The Manchester-born Shelton had been the iconic Chicago pop group's tour manager during their heyday of the late 1960s when the band was riding high on the Billboard chart and radio playlists with hits like "Don't You Care" and "Kind of a Drag."
• This Friday afternoon on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," Nashville-based county music recording artist Rachel Brooke will discuss her career, influences and talk about the songs featured from her new album, "The Loneliness In Me." More at: rachelbrookemusic.com. Lakeshore programs stream live at: .lakeshorepublicmedia.org).
• Eddie Van Halen, age 65, the legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen died Tuesday after a long battle with throat cancer. Among his generations' most gifted of guitarists, Eddie first blew music fans' minds with "Eruption," an instrumental guitar piece on the band's debut album. My condolences to his brother Alex, son Wolfgang, wife Janie, and the millions of music fans who loved him. Rest in Peace Mr. V.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
