Freek Johnson & Chester Brown are Region musicality at its best

Jam Band Heaven is how this columnist describes Saturday's 8 p.m. double-bill of Freek Johnson and Chester Brown Band at the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. It's a pairing of two of the Region's most musically mind-blowing bands.

With their improvisational forays, jazz fusionists Freek Johnson (facebook.com/freekjohnson00) evokes memories of jazz-rock pioneers like The Headhunters, Weather Report, and at times, even The Mothers of Invention.

Elements of rock, funk, Latin rhythm and varying eclectic styles are fair game at a typical Freek Johnson gig, which is itself somewhat of an oxymoron, because there is no such thing as a "typical" Freek Johson gig. Co-founder and drummer Billy Romer once described their broad sound to me as having "a variety of world music influences and flavors."

The group first came on this journalist's radar in 1997, about a year after former schoolmates Marco Villarreal and bassist Buddy Pearson recruited Romer and began jamming together. Now, more than a quarter century later, the core three (with various others over the years) have continued to reinvent the musical wheel with sets of jaw dropping improvisation and stellar musicality that is second to none in Chicagoland.