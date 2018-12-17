An important production to help promote peace will take place this week in Chicago.
The 20th Anniversary Concert for Peace presented by Fulcrum Point New Music Project takes place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago.
The concert, "Peace in Chicago: An Intergenerational Celebration," features a mix of music, including hip-hop, as well as poetry. The show celebrates Fulcrum Point's 20th anniversary of the peace concert.
As part of the show, Fulcrum Point has collaborated with The JuJu Exchange, which is presenting the new oratorio, "Price of Peace," by JuJu Exchange members Nico Segal and Julian Reid.
"It's an honor to be a part of this," said Julian Reid, who said that its being the 20th anniversary of this special concert is even more of a monumental endeavor. Reid said the "Price of Peace" oratorio has been in the works for about a year.
Reid said that both The JuJu Exchange and Fulcrum Point seek to continue to explore an "innovative" approach to music. He said he's happy to be working with Fulcrum Point, which under the artistic direction of founder Stephen Burns, continues to bring greats works to the Chicago stage.
"With 'Price of Peace,' we want to look at the history of Chicago and help to bring about that call for peace now," Reid said. Through the oratorio, Reid said, the work asks city residents to think about what the price of peace has been in Chicago through the years and how we can work to try to continue to achieve peace. The oratorio combines hip-hop, jazz and electronic music.
"We're excited to do something for the city," said The JuJu Exchange's Nico Segal. "There's still a lot of work to be done in our city" when it comes to matters of peace.
Music, both Segal and Reid believe, has a great ability to help promote peace.
"Art, especially instrumental music, has a lot to say," Segal said, adding it's important that instrumental music can be "interpreted" in many ways by a listener.
Segal said he's also honored to be working with Fulcrum Point and Burns on this collaboration. While this is the first time The JuJu Exchange is working with Fulcrum Point, Segal has learned much from Burns.
"He was my teacher at Merit School of Music," Segal said. Segal learned to play the trumpet from Burns.
"I'm so glad Fulcrum Point does this concert every year," Reid said. It helps to establish how important it is to promote a concept of peace and it's also a celebration, he said. It also asks the question, "How can we get together and celebrate peace?"
Segal said he hopes people ask themselves important questions about how to achieve peace while experiencing this concert.
"I hope they ask what they can do for this city to help make it better," Segal said. "Everyone has the power to help and be a part of some positive change in the city."