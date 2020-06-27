Fulfilling artistic dreams: Music mentorship program seeks students from underrepresented communities

"We're looking for kids who are talented and dedicated and know they like it," Thompson said, adding that the students have to be willing to practice and work.

"They have to be able to hang in for the long run," she said. The Fellows who take part in the program go on to top musical schools in the country. All are preparing for careers in the music industry.

Owen Riordan, 15, of Dyer, is one of the Fellows at CMPI. Riordan got involved with the program last year.

According to Riordan, who is a trombonist, it's a wonderful opportunity to be involved with CMPI. The mentoring part of the program, he said, is very interesting in that professional musicians are their mentors.

"Every single week I play trombone for a world renowned trombonist. It's usually awesome people (who are mentors)," he said.

Riordan, who attends Lake Central High School, in St. John, said he comes from a musical family. His father was a trombone teacher who encouraged him in his pursuit of music.

"I want to be a trombonist in an orchestra," Riordan said, about his future desires in music. Riordan said he previously played as a soloist for Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra for a past Holiday Pops concert at the former Star Plaza Theatre.