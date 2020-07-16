Gaffigan readies a new comedy special

• After two months of delay, The Highland Park Department's 2nd Sunday Concert in the Park at the town's Main Square Park kicked off last Sunday as about 80 people showed up and practiced social distancing while relaxing on their own lawn chairs and blankets. Some couples even took advantage of the large concrete deck of the stage to dance as the IPA Polka Tribute Band rolled out the barrel as everyone enjoyed the beautiful sunshine and mild temps. The Andy Sutton Quartet opened the day with tunes by jazz greats like Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter and others. The next show of the series is Sunday, Aug. 9 and will feature Soundz of Santana and Nawty Lite.