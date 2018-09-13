Country singer and superstar Garth Brooks will be making history when he performs at Notre Dame University on Oct. 20.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. Central/10 a.m. Eastern sharp. There will be In-The-Round staging for the show. There's an 8-ticket limit.
Brooks will be the first entertainer to perform at the very first concert Notre Dame will present. The singer, who has been named Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year six times, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 20 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Purchase tickets only at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or call Ticketmaster Express at 866-448-7849 or 800-745-3000. You may also purchase through the Ticketmaster app on mobile devices. No advance box office sales. Tickets are $79.95 plus $4 fee plus a $15 service charge for a total of $98.95.
Note: For sales tips, go to ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks now and click "On Sale Tips" to create an account or refresh an existing account for a quicker ticket purchasing experience. There will be a Ticketmaster Active Queue or virtual line in place during the ticket sales.