The regular crowd shuffled into Madison Square Garden recently for the King of New York’s 101st show.
The Piano Man treated the audience to some top-notch surprises during another compelling sold-out performance.
One of those surprises included Gary, native and multi-instrumentalist Crystal Taliefero belting out a tribute to the iconic Aretha Franklin. According to a recent statement Joel said “we lost the greatest singer of our time. No one can replace her.”
Taliefero strutted onstage, clad in a lavish shawl that would’ve made the late Queen of Soul smile, and belted out a rendition of “Respect.”
“It’s an honor for me to celebrate one of the most revered musicians and humanitarians of our time,” Taliefero said. “Like so so many little girls, I emulated this icon from the moment I heard her incomparable voice. The Queen of Soul will forever live in our hearts and her countless contributions will continue to energize our souls in this life and the next.”
Taliefero said she was overjoyed to sing but had to do some soul searching because she didn’t take Joel’s suggestion lightly.
“I just wanted to do her justice,” said Taliefero. “It’s such an important song because it’s a timeless classic that was written as a civil rights mantra and became an empowering anthem to all of us. Aretha is a beautiful soul.”
Another highlight was when Joel introduced iconic singer/songwriter Bryan Adams who performed “Summer of 69” and “You May Be Right.”
Joel continues to draw fans all over the world, but there’s just something about being in the Garden that seems to have him basking in appreciation for the New York City family.
From the time he strutted onstage belting out “Big Shot” to his infamous finale, Joel brings a playfulness and vitality that most musicians yearn for.
Joel will be sure to bring that intensity to Chicago on Sept. 7 as he performs his record breaking 5th consecutive sold-out performance at Wrigley Field.