Gawlikowski celebrates music to help his alma mater

In 1962, folk music was exploding across America. "Like everyone with an acoustic guitar at that time, I was in clubs and coffeehouses playing a lot of Bob Dylan songs, along with songs by Woody Guthrie, Peter, Paul & Mary, Kingston Trio, and others," he said.

While in the U.S. Army, Gawlikowski joined a Military Glee Club while stationed in Germany. "We toured all over Europe, particularly all the German bases. The first half was military songs and the second half a variety show," he said.

Returning to civilian life in 1965, Gawlikowski adopted a bohemian lifestyle. "I hitchhiked to California with just my guitar on my back and about 20 bucks in my pocket," he recalled. "I wanted to be a star. I stayed in California about nine months, where I sang at The Troubadour and other places, before catching a Greyhound Bus back to Northwest Indiana."

Back home, Gawlikowski taught and directed theater for a decade at Muncie Southside High School, before working at Inland Steel for 15 years, and later forming a home-based company in 1997 called Applied Leadership Services Incorporated, giving leadership courses to corporation management.