Gawlikowski celebrates music to help his alma mater

Veteran folk singer Adam Gawlikowski of Highland hosts his second annual concert Sunday to benefit Bishop Noll Institute’s S.T.R.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) program.
Scheduled to perform with Gawlikowski this weekend are drummer George Buck (of Soundz of Santana and Titus Rodes Band), classically-trained flautist Renee Arnold, former touring Coasters/Drifters bassist Mark Frederick, pianist and Diocese of Gary choir director David Herr and guitarist Father Gregory Bim-Merle (of Our Lady of Grace Church and founder of Father & Sons Band).
The Gawlikowski & Friends sextet performs a broad swath of songs ranging from traditional Americana standards to country rock and '50s rock classics and more.
COVID-19 resulted in the original April 20 date being rescheduled to this Sunday and relocated from the BNI Theatre on school grounds, to the outdoor stage in Highland’s Main Square Park. Showtime is 2 p.m. A $20 donation is requested for V.I.P. seating. Tickets/info at bishopnoll.org.
"It all began for me when I got up and sang 'Macnamara's Band' in a sixth grade talent show," Gawlikowski said. "Then I sang in church, in choirs, and as a student at Bishop Noll High School, I did a lot of musical theater. At Ball State University in Muncie, myself and three other guys learned to play instruments and formed a fraternity band. I learned guitar and also started doing solo performances."
In 1962, folk music was exploding across America. "Like everyone with an acoustic guitar at that time, I was in clubs and coffeehouses playing a lot of Bob Dylan songs, along with songs by Woody Guthrie, Peter, Paul & Mary, Kingston Trio, and others," he said.
While in the U.S. Army, Gawlikowski joined a Military Glee Club while stationed in Germany. "We toured all over Europe, particularly all the German bases. The first half was military songs and the second half a variety show," he said.
Returning to civilian life in 1965, Gawlikowski adopted a bohemian lifestyle. "I hitchhiked to California with just my guitar on my back and about 20 bucks in my pocket," he recalled. "I wanted to be a star. I stayed in California about nine months, where I sang at The Troubadour and other places, before catching a Greyhound Bus back to Northwest Indiana."
Back home, Gawlikowski taught and directed theater for a decade at Muncie Southside High School, before working at Inland Steel for 15 years, and later forming a home-based company in 1997 called Applied Leadership Services Incorporated, giving leadership courses to corporation management.
"Through all of those phases, I always sang and performed," he said. "Music never left me and I never left music. I often perform at senior centers and retirement homes these days. My style of music really brings back memories for those folks. Music is a gift one should share. Sunday's concert is the fomer BNI's student's way of giving back to a place that greatly impacted his life.
MUSIC NOTES
• Music for this evening's weekly Thursday Classic Car Cruise Night at Bulldog Park in Crown Point, will kick off at 4 p.m. by Crown Town's own acoustic singer/songwriter, Frank Ruvoli. Following his solo performance will be a full band show by classic rock/oldies quartet, Got Issues. On Sept. 24, Mellencougar (John Mellencamp tribute) and acoustic artist, James Gedda team up for the final "Cruise Night" musical performance. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged, but outside food and beverages are prohibited. A cash bar and food are available. Social distancing and facial masks are mandatory when entering and leaving the park and ordering refreshments. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28.
• The Latin-flavored groove music of percussionist Jesse Hernandez is found tonight at Emilio's Restaurante & Cantina (9400 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland, as his Bongos & Brass duo that teams Hernandez up with saxophonist Terry Higgins performs 7-10 p.m. More: 219-595-5465 or facebook.com/Emilios219
• On Friday from 7-9 p.m., the Griffith Parks Department presents the End of Summer Outdoor Concert with Jim Bulanda & The Midwest Big Band performing their "Singin' and Swingin' The Standards" show at Griffith Central Park. More: facebook.com/themidwestbigband.
• The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart welcomes back local AC/DC tribute group, Little Lover on Friday from 7-10 p.m. More heavy rock rattles the walls on Saturday with the "Monsters of Metal" triple bill from 7 p.m. to midnight. Performing Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to midnight are: Dyers Eve (Metallica tribute), Highspeed Dirt (Megadeth tribute), and Killmeister (Motorhead tribute). Tickets for each show are: $10 advance/$12 at door. More: 219-942-1670 or brickartlive.com.
• Acoustic guitar duo The Juniors -- Chris Bolint and Billy Cox -- perform 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Then Steel Country dishes out modern country music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The Barnyard Jams at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road) in Hobart are featured on the outside stage only this year to allow for better social distancing. Families can shop the Orchard store and enjoy stage shows from 2-5 p.m. The Head Honchos perform Saturday and The Crawpuppies take the stage from 2-5 p.m. this Sunday. More: countylineorchard.com or 219- 947-4477.
• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in downtown Valparaiso features its weekly “Open Mic Night” hosted by blues guitarist Jack Whittle with Americana local favorite Greg Ashby stepping in to guest host. On Friday, Elements features solo acoustic artist Ivy Ford from 7-10 p.m.; and the electric blues of guitar great Pistol Pete on Saturday. All performances are outdoor on the venue's patio. More: 219-242-8708 or elementswinebar.com.
• Slide guitarist/vocalist Jack Whittle shows up next on Saturday at Anderson's Winery & Vineyard (430 E. U.S. 6) in Valparaiso, where from 2-5 p.m. he will perform improvisational Blues while teaming up with national touring harmonica player Doc Malone. More: 219-464-4936 or andersonswinery.com.
• The End of Summer Music Fest happens at Bottom's Up Bar & Grill (1696 Thorton Road) this Saturday from 4-11 p.m. outdoors with live performances starting at 5 p.m. by (in performance order) Retropolitian, Holly Senchak Daush & Metropolly and Little Giant. Admission: $5 (pre-purchasing tickets recommended). More: BottomsUpOnline.com or 708-418-3877.
• The dueling pianos of The Howl Experience are featured from 7-10 p.m. tonight at Up Your Alley (1048 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Schererville. Acoustic guitarist/vocalist Ryan Craig performs 7-10 p.m.on Sept. 23. More: upyouralleybowl.com or 219-440-7657.
• It's not music-based, but it's a cool event for a great cause! Join NWI resident and all around good guy, Darrell Stone, and his buddies from Cars 4 Charity at the Cedar Lake Town Grounds (7408 Constitution Ave.) in Cedar Lake on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the charitable club's 4th Annual Make A Wish Annual Car Show. More: facebook.com/events/278656116782679.
• This Friday afternoon finds British glam-rock legend Noddy Holder of the rock band SLADE doing a trans-Atlantic live interview on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's 1-3 p.m. program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Holder will talk about the band's long career, a new project, and classic Slade songs will be featured. For the second hour (2-3 p.m.), Pennsylvania-based blues-rock guitarist/vocalist Jeremy Edge will call in to talk about his “Jeremy Edge Project” debut album which debuts this week, as songs from it are featured. Stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
