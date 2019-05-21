Audience members at Horseshoe Casino's The Venue enjoyed a night of hot, jazz-inspired tunes recently courtesy of George Benson.
The Grammy-winning singer and guitarist brought his 90-minute show titled "Walking to New Orleans" to Hammond and had fans dancing and singing along to favorite Benson hits. The entertainer is currently touring in support of his latest album "Walking to New Orleans: Remembering Chuck Berry and Fats Domino."
Benson's playlist featured a mix of his '70s and '80s pop and jazz-inspired songs as well as tunes from his latest album and covers of other favorite songs.
The Philadelphia native proved he's still an admirable entertainer and continues to light up the stage with his signature vocals and outstanding guitar work.
Benson's set list starred a poignant version of Glen Campbell's hit "Wichita Lineman," his instrumental chart topper "Breezin', " "Nadine (Is It You,)," the upbeat "Turn Your Love Around," and the touching song "The Greatest Love of All," from the movie "The Greatest" about Muhammad Ali. ("The Greatest Love of All" was originally performed by Benson. Later in 1985, Whitney Houston had a hit with the song).
Among other tunes performed by Benson were a cover of "Feel Like Making Love," "Give Me The Night," and an extended version of "On Broadway," which closed his show.
To learn more about George Benson, his touring schedule and new releases, visit georgebenson.com. Among upcoming concerts/shows at The Venue are India.Arie: The Worthy Tour, May 24; Steve Martin/Martin Short, May 25; RBRM: 4 The Love Of It Tour, June 1; and more. Visit horseshoehammond.com