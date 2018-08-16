Fans of music, wine and spirits will want to plan to attend The Harvest Party on Aug. 18 and 19 at Round Barn Winery in Southwest Michigan.
The winery, located in Baroda, Michigan, is about a half hour drive from Michigan City.
The 26th annual Harvest Party is part of the Round Barn's popular Jammin' in the Vineyards outdoor concert series.
"Harvest time is another reason to celebrate," said Matt Moersch, CEO and partner at Moersch Hospitality Group, which owns Round Barn Winery.
While the actual harvest is still another six weeks out, Moersch said there's "a good crop" this year. "We had a lot of good heat," he said.
The Harvest Party will celebrate the upcoming harvest early and feature music by local bands, wine and food. The Jammin' in the Vineyards series, Moersch said, has been a popular event at Round Barn for the past six years.
"We have everything from bluegrass to country and cover bands," Moersch said. "It's a nice mix. And it's always fun."
Moersch encourages guests to come out and "make a day of it." It's a chance also to explore the Round Barn Winery and its environs.
The Jammin' series, Moersch said, allows gives people a chance to keep coming back to hear different music and to learn about what's new on the winery scene.
The following list features some of the upcoming events for the Jammin' in the Vineyards series.
• The Harvest Party, Aug. 18 and 19
• Fruits of Labor (Labor Day Celebration), Sept. 1 and 2
• Fast & Curious (featuring a car show), Sept. 8
• Easy Riders and Pork Sliders (Hog Roast and Biker Rally), Sept. 29
• Hallowine Party, Oct. 27
Round Barn offers lawn seating, picnic tables and lawn chairs available for rent for $5 for all the Jammin' events. For more information, call 800-716-9463 or visit drinkmichigan.com/round-barn/events.